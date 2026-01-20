SANCTUARY CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN RESORT & SPA COMPLETES EXPANSIVE MEETINGS AND EVENTS RENOVATION

The $7M Transformation Sets a New Standard for Meetings and Celebrations in Paradise Valley

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise Valley's award-winning Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa has completed a sweeping $7 million transformation of its premier meetings and events venues, elevating the destination for discerning groups seeking unforgettable experiences. From executive gatherings and wellness retreats to intimate weddings and private celebrations, the resort's reimagined venues set a new standard for luxury events in the Southwest. The comprehensive renovation encompasses 8,000 square feet of both indoor and outdoor space—including the Views Ballroom, Views Terrace, Paradise Views, Lower Lawn, and Cholla meeting room—each thoughtfully redesigned to harmonize with the resort's desert backdrop. Combined with Sanctuary's signature hospitality and breathtaking Camelback Mountain setting, these refined spaces offer an unmatched canvas for sophisticated gatherings of every scale.

"This $7 million transformation represents a pivotal moment for Sanctuary Camelback Mountain as we enter 2026," says Laura McIver, General Manager of Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa. "The reimagined spaces honor our commitment to providing exceptional experiences while solidifying our position as the premier destination for sophisticated gatherings in the greater Phoenix area."

A few key renovation upgrades are outlined, below:

As a part of the renovation completion, the 3,851-square-foot Views Ballroom has seen a dramatic redesign, with enhancements to the North facade to eliminate visual obstructions such as the existing fireplace, exterior bars, and partial walls to fully reveal the stunning vistas.

Architectural improvements to the West and North building elevations feature new storefront windows and doors, along with the addition of a "Brise soleil" sun shade that wraps all three sides of the structure, providing both visual cohesion and functional shade.

The Views Lawn and Terrace now have flexible seating options across the upper, middle, and lower tiers, allowing for customizable layouts tailored to a variety of events.

These spaces have been thoughtfully reimagined to offer versatile outdoor environments ideal for everything from intimate gatherings to large-scale celebrations.

The Cholla meeting room and Paradise Views areas reflect refreshed finishes and design details, enhancing both their functionality and ambiance.

Historically, the resort has offered an impressive portfolio of meetings & event spaces, all set against the unparalleled backdrop of Camelback Mountain and Praying Monk. Intentionally designed to modernize the aesthetic of the resort while maintaining its signature elegance, venue capabilities on property range from intimate 12-person private chef's table dining experiences, to 280-person large-scale wedding celebrations, all paired with highly-curated services, award-winning catering and standout amenities for groups.

With an emphasis on holistic wellness for the guest, this storied resort blends luxurious experiences with intentional mindfulness programming across its wellness, outdoor and meetings programs. With this renovation completion, the resort has also launched a few new pieces of programming that are central to its wellness ethos - perfect for planners seeking an all-encompassing itinerary for mind, body and soul:

The Elements Package: This is a newly launched itinerary for groups that leans into the natural elements of the desert — Earth, Air, Fire and Water — to offer customizable itineraries that blend meeting productivity with mindfulness, movement, and award-winning cuisine - a group package to "meet well."

This is a newly launched itinerary for groups that leans into the natural elements of the desert — Earth, Air, Fire and Water — to offer customizable itineraries that blend meeting productivity with mindfulness, movement, and award-winning cuisine - a group package to "meet well." Mental Fitness Workshops : In partnership with local business Kinfolk Optimal Living Workshop, these workshops will be offered to educate groups with body-based tools like nervous system awareness; take-home techniques for grounding, resilience and focus; ability to identify stress signals; guided reflection or journaling sessions and more; and leave grounded, focused, and resilient - a must-book for group guests.

: In partnership with local business Kinfolk Optimal Living Workshop, these workshops will be offered to educate groups with body-based tools like nervous system awareness; take-home techniques for grounding, resilience and focus; ability to identify stress signals; guided reflection or journaling sessions and more; and leave grounded, focused, and resilient - a must-book for group guests. Executive Residences in the Villas: With a standout portfolio of 'villas' on property like Villa del Sol, Villa Ventana, and Villa Montaña, Sanctuary offers fully serviced "executive residences" with hyper-personalized services like private chef-prepared dinners, villa concierge, wellness sessions and more for C-suite executives and the like securing deals, running meetings and more.

For more information about meetings at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa, please visit https://www.sanctuaryaz.com/meetings-and-events . To book a stay, please visit https://www.sanctuaryaz.com .

ABOUT SANCTUARY CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN RESORT & SPA:

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa is a luxury, historic resort set upon 53 acres of lush desert featuring manicured grounds, gardens, pools, and award-winning facilities. The property's current offerings include a 12,000-square-foot spa, fitness center, swimming pools, tennis and pickleball courts, and 110 casitas and suites as well as eight private mountainside villas with sweeping views of the area's natural vistas. The resort's dining offerings focus on creative seasonal menus that feature fresh, local ingredients. The property offers thoughtful amenities and services aimed at creating a seamless and relaxing guest experience. For more information, please visit https://www.sanctuaryaz.com .

