Sanctuary Cannabis Launches Holiday Donation Drive for Strengthen Our Sisters Shelter

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Cannabis, a community-centered dispensary in Scotch Plains, NJ, is pleased to announce a special holiday donation drive benefiting Strengthen Our Sisters, a local shelter dedicated to supporting battered women and children. As the holiday season approaches, Sanctuary Cannabis is inviting the community to help bring warmth, joy, and comfort to families in need.

From now through December, Sanctuary Cannabis will feature a festive display in-store with ornaments, each marked with the name and age of a child currently living at the Strengthen Our Sisters shelter. Community members are encouraged to visit the store, select an ornament, and return with a gift chosen for the child on their ornament. Strengthen Our Sisters does not have a dedicated holiday budget, making this drive an important opportunity to help make the season special for the families who rely on the shelter.

"Our goal is to make sure every child at Strengthen Our Sisters feels remembered and supported this holiday season," said a representative from Sanctuary Cannabis. "With our community's help, we hope to bring a sense of joy and normalcy to these children and their families during what can be a challenging time."

Sanctuary Cannabis encourages readers of The Westfield Leader and the broader community to participate in the drive and spread the word. Together, the hope is to collect enough gifts so that every child at the shelter receives something meaningful this holiday season, helping them experience the warmth and kindness that the holidays bring.

