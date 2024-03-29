Sanctuary Cannabis Now Open for Recreational Use in Scotch Plains, New Jersey

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Cannabis proudly announces the expansion of its Scotch Plains dispensary to serve recreational cannabis users, located at 2581 US-22, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076. Following its successful launch as a medical cannabis provider, Sanctuary Cannabis now extends its mission to provide top-quality cannabis products to adult consumers in the Scotch Plains community.

Sanctuary Cannabis is a multi-state cannabis company dedicated to serving the community with a wide range of high-quality cannabis products, including flower, vapes, concentrates, and edibles, now available for both medical and recreational use.

"We're thrilled to now offer our high-quality cannabis products to recreational consumers in the vibrant Scotch Plains community," said Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Cannabis. "Expanding our services aligns with our commitment to enhancing well-being, fostering positive relationships, and ensuring accessible care for adults seeking safe and enjoyable cannabis experiences."

Sanctuary Cannabis eagerly welcomes recreational users to its Scotch Plains location, aiming to become an integral part of this dynamic region.

"We are excited to provide a welcoming environment where adult consumers can access premium cannabis products and enjoy positive experiences," Sidman added.

For more information or to learn more about Sanctuary Cannabis, visit www.sanctuarymed.com

About Sanctuary Medicinals

Sanctuary Medicinals, recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey, is a multi-state cannabis company operating in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Florida. Known for its high-quality products, including flower, vapes, concentrates, and edibles, Sanctuary is committed to creating a positive impact in the communities it serves.

