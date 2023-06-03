Sanctuary Cannabis Opens 19th Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Boynton Beach, Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla, June 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Cannabis, a trusted provider of high-quality medical cannabis products, is excited to announce the grand opening of its 19th medical cannabis dispensary in Boynton Beach, Florida.

The new dispensary is located at 710 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL 33435, United States.

The grand opening event is scheduled for Saturday, June 3rd, with festivities taking place from 11 am to 3 pm. Attendees can look forward to a delightful food experience provided by GuacaGo. Additionally, Yulia from Cannabis Dr X will be present with a table and information about medical cannabis.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence and bring our exceptional medical cannabis products and patient-centered care to Boynton Beach," said Bill Dewar, COO of Sanctuary Cannabis. "Our new dispensary in Boynton Beach is dedicated to serving the community by providing access to high-quality medical cannabis products in a safe and welcoming environment."

With the opening of the Boynton Beach location, Sanctuary Cannabis aims to meet the diverse needs of patients in the area who can benefit from the therapeutic potential of medical cannabis. The dispensary will offer a wide range of carefully curated medical products to address various conditions, including chronic pain, anxiety, depression, and other qualifying medical conditions.

"Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for patients by offering a wide range of medical cannabis products and personalized guidance," stated Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Cannabis. "The opening of our Boynton Beach dispensary marks another significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to provide compassionate care to patients in need."

The grand opening celebration will be a wonderful opportunity for the community to learn more about the benefits of medical cannabis and the services offered by Sanctuary Cannabis. Patients and enthusiasts alike can explore the new dispensary, receive educational materials, and interact with the knowledgeable Sanctuary staff.

Sanctuary Cannabis remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety in the medical cannabis industry.

For more information about Sanctuary Cannabis and the new Boynton Beach dispensary, please visit www.sanctuarycannabis.com 

About Sanctuary Cannabis
Sanctuary Medicinals has rebranded its Florida operations to Sanctuary Cannabis. Sanctuary Cannabis, DBA Sanctuary, is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with operations in Florida, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The company was also recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey. Sanctuary is rapidly expanding into new markets, bringing its high-quality, award-winning products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and edibles, to patients and consumers across multiple states, with a steadfast commitment to creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates. Visit www.sanctuarymed.com for more information.

