Sanctuary Medicinals Features Quickies Chocolate Bars for the Holiday Season

Nov 19, 2024, 13:33 ET

LITTLETON, Mass., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Sanctuary Medicinals is spotlighting their Quickies Chocolate Bars as a flavorful and convenient option for cannabis enthusiasts. Available in two distinct varieties—indica/dark chocolate and sativa/milk chocolate—Quickies Chocolate Bars cater to different preferences, offering a relaxing or uplifting experience. 

Built on the philosophy that life is too short to wait, Quickies Chocolate Bars are an extension of the immensely popular Quickies Fruit Chews, which have been a top seller since their launch. These chocolate bars bring the same commitment to quality and enjoyment, making them a perfect gift or personal treat during the festive season. 

Quickies Chocolate Bars are available at all Sanctuary Medicinals locations, alongside a wide selection of products to suit every lifestyle. 

About Sanctuary Medicinals 

Sanctuary Medicinals is a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional service. With locations in Brookline, Gardner, Danvers, and Woburn, the company proudly supports its customers and local communities.

