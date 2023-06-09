Sanctuary Medicinals Woburn Expands Services to Include Adult-Use Recreational Cannabis

News provided by

Sanctuary Medicinals

09 Jun, 2023, 05:00 ET

WOBURN, Mass., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Medicinals, a leading provider of medical cannabis, is pleased to announce the expansion of its services to include recreational adult-use consumers at its Woburn location. This strategic move allows Sanctuary Medicinals to cater to a broader clientele while maintaining its commitment to exceptional customer care and product quality.

Situated at 130 Commerce Way, Woburn, MA 01801, Sanctuary Medicinals Woburn has been renowned for its dedication to medical marijuana patients. With this expansion, the company is excited to welcome recreational adult-use consumers seeking a trusted and professional cannabis shopping experience.

Sanctuary Medicinals Woburn offers an extensive range of premium cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and concentrates. All products provided by Sanctuary Medicinals are organically produced and undergo rigorous laboratory testing to ensure safety, potency, and consistency.

"We firmly believe that Sanctuary Medicinals' expansion at our Woburn flagship dispensary will have a transformative impact on our patients, consumers and the broader community," emphasized Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Medicinals. "Our goal extends beyond mere retail transactions. Instead, we are committed to understanding the unique needs of each individual, providing personalized consultations, and offering comprehensive education on our products and the industry. This expansion allows us to touch more lives and contribute to the well-being and happiness of an even wider audience."

The dispensary in Woburn boasts a spacious layout, encompassing 4,000 square feet, double the size of the previous medical-only operation. Each location includes a secure reception area where patients and consumers check in, accompanied by point-of-sale systems and well-curated product displays. Security is of paramount importance to Sanctuary Medicinals, with constant camera monitoring and restricted access to certain sections through security card scanners. The dispensary plans to implement express lane pick-ups that allows consumers to pay for orders online in the near future.

Sanctuary Medicinals Woburn is proud to expand alongside the company's existing dispensaries in Gardner and Brookline, extending its dedication to serving the community and fostering positive experiences for all consumers. Moreover, the company operates an indoor cultivation and product manufacturing facility in Littleton, Massachusetts, encompassing a sprawling 36,000 square feet with eight grow rooms and facilities for producing cannabis, edibles, oils, and more.

For further information about Sanctuary Medicinals Woburn and its wide range of products, please visit https://sanctuarymed.com/

About Sanctuary Medicinals Sanctuary Medicinals is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with operations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Florida. The company was also recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey. Sanctuary is rapidly expanding into new markets, bringing its high-quality, award-winning products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and edibles, to patients and consumers across multiple states, with a steadfast commitment to creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates. Visit www.sanctuarymed.com for more information.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sanctuarymedicinals
Instagram: @SanctuaryMedicinals

SOURCE Sanctuary Medicinals

