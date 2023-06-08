SANCTUARY VOL. 1

News provided by

Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary

08 Jun, 2023, 14:17 ET

A limited-edition, vinyl-only release featuring songs by some of today's most beloved songwriters to benefit The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary
Pre-order HERE

NEWTOWN, Conn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Rose, an artist collective created by media and technology executive Joe Poletto, has announced a special LP release, Sanctuary Vol 1, with 100% of the sales going to benefit The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary. The sanctuary was created in 2013 in honor of Catherine Violet Hubbard, a six-year-old killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. Created by Catherine's parents, Jenny and Matt Hubbard, the sanctuary is in Newtown, Connecticut on 34 acres of farmland donated by the state of Connecticut. The goal of the sanctuary is to provide "a place of compassion and acceptance where all creatures will know they are safe and people are kind, just as Catherine would have wanted." 

Continue Reading
A limited-edition, vinyl-only release featuring songs by some of today’s most beloved songwriters to benefit The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary
A limited-edition, vinyl-only release featuring songs by some of today’s most beloved songwriters to benefit The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary

Blue Rose is a longtime sponsor of the group's annual June Butterfly Party fundraising event. Says Blue Rose founder Joe Poletto, "My friend, Jenny Hubbard, is an incredibly courageous woman and we're honored to give support to Catherine's Sanctuary and many thanks to the remarkable women that have lent their voices and songs to this project." 

"The songs and voices contributing to this album are the backdrop to some of my most cherished memories with Catherine, have soothed my heart after her death, and are now one of the most poignant gifts the sanctuary has received," says Jenny Hubbard. "I am humbled by the continued generosity and graciousness of Joe Poletto and women artists contributing to this album. The sharing of voices and art inspires and serve as a reminder of a truth Catherine lived: humans truly are kind."

For this year's event, Blue Rose is offering an album of songs contributed by some of the most beloved musicians and songwriters of our time, including Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Grace Potter, Madison Cunningham, The Chicks, Indigo Girls, Eliza Gilkyson, Mary Gauthier, Lori McKenna, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Dead Horses. The album was curated by Joe Poletto working with Dave Schools, a founding member of Widespread Panic.

SANCTUARY TRACKLISTING:
Side A:

  1. "The Mother" - Brandi Carlile
  2. "Humble & Kind" - Lori McKenna
  3. "God Only Knows" - Bonnie Raitt
  4. "Mercy Now" - Mary Gauthier
  5. "In My Life" - Madison Cunningham
  6. "Stars" - Grace Potter and The Nocturnals

Side B:

  1. "Stones In the Road" - Mary Chapin Carpenter
  2. "Mighty Storm" - Dead Horses
  3. "The Wood Song" - Indigo Girls 
  4. "Godspeed (Sweet Dreams)" - The Chicks
  5. "Sanctuary" - Eliza Gilkyson

For more information on The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary go to: https://www.cvhfoundation.org/

SOURCE Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary

Also from this source

The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary Hosts 7th Annual Catherine's Butterfly Party - June 10th in Newtown, CT

CATHERINE VIOLET HUBBARD ANIMAL SANCTUARY BREAKS GROUND ON $10M PERMANENT FACILITIES ON 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF SANDY HOOK SHOOTING

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.