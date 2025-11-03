Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Atlanta-Based MartinWright Advisory

Co-founded by Bradley Martin and Margaret Wright, who were collectively responsible for $4.5 billion in client assets at their previous firms

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth ("Sanctuary"), a leading platform for sophisticated independent advisors, today announced that MartinWright Advisory joined its national network. Founded by Bradley Martin, CPWA® and Margaret Wright, CFA, CPA, CAIA, the firm exclusively serves ultra-high-net-worth families nationwide, delivering exemplary advice, institutional-caliber investment solutions, and multigenerational financial stewardship.

Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm's leadership brings decades of distinguished advisory experience to establish their new firm. In their most recent positions, they collectively oversaw more than $4.5 billion in client assets. The firm's vision is to build an independent, holistic, and deeply personal practice designed to grow alongside their ultra-high-net-worth relationships.

"At Sanctuary, we seek partners who share our commitment to independence, innovation and client advocacy," said Vince Fertitta, President of Wealth Management at Sanctuary Wealth. "MartinWright Advisory exemplifies these values, combining banking and RIA expertise with bespoke service that ensure all aspects of a client's financial life are addressed. Their approach to wealth management is forward-looking and deeply personal, and we are honored to support their growth and impact on clients."

Wright, a former Senior Wealth Advisor at Truist, was recently ranked the #1 Female Wealth Advisor in Georgia and #17 in the U.S. by Forbes. While at Truist she also spent five years as an Investment Manager overseeing client portfolios. She previously held a director position at EARNEST Partners, an institutional asset management firm, and began her career as an auditor with Ernst & Young.

"We founded MartinWright Advisory not for ourselves, but for the clients we have the privilege to serve," said Wright. "We recognize the evolving complexities entrepreneurs and ultra-high-net-worth families face, and we are committed to delivering forward-looking strategies that adapt as their needs, goals and legacies evolve."

Martin is the former Head of Atlanta Wealth Management at Balentine. After starting his career in financial news broadcasting, Martin earned his MBA and entered the financial advisory profession working with ultra-high-net-worth clients at Credit Suisse and SoFi before joining Balentine and its partnership ranks.

Martin added, "Wealth today isn't linear. It's layered. It's personal. And for many of our clients, it's brand new. Our role is to bring structure, insight and comprehensive approach to investment management while preparing the next generation to lead with purpose. After conducting extensive due diligence, we believed that the Sanctuary network would provide us with the flexibility and support to be the next-generation RIA our clients deserve."

MartinWright's investment team is led by Hugh Merkel, CFA formerly a Partner and Head of Clients, US Investment Solutions for Mercer, where he drove bespoke client strategies and growth for the firm's Outsourced CIO (OCIO) business. The firm's proprietary 3L Framework anchors the firm's portfolio design, while its balance sheet-first philosophy ensures advice is truly comprehensive. MartinWright offers a full suite of services, including investment strategy, financial planning, estate and tax guidance, cash flow analysis, private capital access, lending, and multigenerational education, in collaboration with Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions and Sanctuary.

"Bradley and Margaret had clear goals in mind when they decided to combine their talents and establish MartinWright Advisory, said Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth. "With such ambitious expansion targets they needed a partner with the scale, expertise and resources to help them succeed. We are honored that they found what they were looking for with Sanctuary's platform. We welcome them to our network and stand ready to help them thrive."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary is a leading hybrid RIA, delivering comprehensive wealth management solutions, platform partnerships, and strategic capital investments to sophisticated independent wealth management firms. It is committed to providing partner firms with unequaled freedom, flexibility, control and choice through an ecosystem of partnered independence that offers a complete technology, and operations infrastructure, support from a community of like-minded advisors, the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses and a robust solutions platform. Sanctuary Wealth expanded its affiliation options by acquiring tru independence (tru) in 2024, offering partner firms multiple models to best serve their unique needs.

Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes more than 125 partner firms in 32 states nationwide, with over $55 billion in assets on and in transition to platform. Sanctuary Wealth consists of the wholly owned subsidiaries: Sanctuary Advisors LLC, SEC-registered investment advisers, Sanctuary Securities, Inc., a FINRA member broker-dealer, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, Sanctuary Global Family Office and tru.

About Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions:

Custody, clearing and certain brokerage services are offered by Folio Investments, Inc., which conducts business as Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions (GSCS). GSCS is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and Member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Neither this material nor any of its contents shall constitute an offer, solicitation, or advice to buy or sell securities.

