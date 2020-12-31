Sand and Steel Fitness Launches New Online Fitness Classes

All 23 Classes are taught on Zoom. Coaches provide members with real-time cues and feedback. Member can book classes every day with classes starting as early as 6AM.

Five New In-Person Classes Announced

New in 2021, Sand and Steel now offers nine different In-Person Fitness Classes:

CoreFit TRX and Kettlebell (New)

FireFlow Yoga (New)

Recovery Clinic (New)

Beginner CrossFit (New)

Butts & Guts (New)

CrossFit (Existing)

Strong Powerlifting (Existing)

Yoga Alignment 88 (Existing)

Beyond Kinstretch (Existing)

"We offer our members a choice so that each member can find their unique selection of classes that benefit them the most," explains Coach Dawn Anderson. "We provide all new members with a gym tour, where we match a member's fitness interests with our selection of classes."

Coach Paul adds, "When are you thinking about which class to take, choose the one(s) that are new to you. If you aren't flexible, try the yoga class. If you don't have good mobility, try the Beyond Kinstretch. If you don't know how to powerlift, try the Strong class, etc. It's hard to try new things, but it's easier with a community of members and a coach invested in helping you succeed."

-- Schedule--

In-Person Fitness Classes, Online Fitness Classes

SOURCE Sand and Steel Fitness

Related Links

https://www.sandandsteelfitness.com

