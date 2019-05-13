Sand Control Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Sand Control Systems Market - Overview



Sand production is a major challenge that engineers face during drilling and well completion operations in oil & gas industry.Production of sand occurs due to earth stresses and additional stress caused by the drilling activity.







This breaks down the rocks comprising crude oil and natural gas.The issue is more prominent in unconsolidated rock formations.



The produced sand erodes equipment, creates down-hole cavities, blocks tubing, and thus can hamper the production process.In certain cases, the casing can collapse due to sudden and extreme changes in pressure and stress during drilling operations.



Additionally, down-hole equipment can deteriorate due to the accumulation of sand. In extreme cases, the accumulation of sand can result in severe blowout. Ensuring sand free crude oil and natural gas production is critical to maintain well productivity over extended periods of time.



Based on technique, the global sand control systems market has been segmented into gravel packing, standalone screens, resin coated gravel, plastic consolidation, and others (including rate exclusion and high energy resin placement).Gravel packing was the dominant segment of the global sand control systems market in 2018.



Any type of well of any deviation can be easily accommodated and gravel packed.Large numbers of petroleum companies are using this sand control technique in majority of wells all across the globe.



Standalone screens is another commonly employed technique for sand control globally.



Based on application, the global sand control systems market has been divided into onshore and offshore.Onshore was the dominant application segment of the global sand control systems market.



The segment is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The offshore segment is anticipated to lead the expansion of the sand control systems market owing to the rise in deep and ultra-deep water exploration activities.



Based on well completion, the global sand control systems market has been segregated into open hole and cased hole.Cased hole was the dominant segment of the global sand control systems market in 2018.



The open hole segment is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the rise in usage of open hole completion in offshore applications.



Increase in number of offshore drilling and exploration projects is estimated to fuel the open hole segment during the forecast period.



Based on region, the global sand control systems market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.Middle East & Africa was the leading region of the sand control systems market in 2018.



It is the largest producer of oil & gas in the world.This is driving the sand control systems market in the region.



The sand control systems market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period.The market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to expand at an above average pace during the forecast period.



North America and Europe are also the key producers of crude and natural gas in the world. Demand for sand control systems is anticipated to rise at a moderate pace in these regions during the forecast period.



The report analyzes and forecasts the sand control systems market at the global and regional levels.The market has been projected in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) from 2019 to 2027.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global sand control systems market.It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for sand control systems during the forecast period.



The report also highlights growth opportunities for the sand control systems market at the global and regional levels.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global sand control systems market.Porter's Five Forces model for the sand control systems market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein technique, application, and well completion segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global sand control systems market by segmenting it in terms of technique, application, well completion, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for sand control systems in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual technique, application, and well completion segments of the market in all the regions.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global sand control systems market.The global sand control systems market is dominated by large players.



Key players operating in the market are Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes, Inc., Halliburton Company, Weatherford International Limited, Grit Industries, Inc., RPC, Inc., Superior Energy Services, Inc., Variperm Limited, and Welltec A/S. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value) of the global sand control systems market for the base year 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2027.Market numbers have been estimated based on technique, application, well completion and region.



The market size and forecast for each technique, application and well completion segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.



Global Sand Control Systems Market, by Technique

Gravel Packing

Standalone Screens

Resin Coated Gravel

Plastic Consolidation

Others (including Rate Exclusion and High Energy Resin Placement)



Global Sand control systems Market, by Application

Onshore

Offshore



Global Sand control systems Market, by Well Completion

Open Hole

Cased Hole



Global Sand control systems Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Russia

U.K.

Norway

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Kuwait

Algeria

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2027 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various techniques, applications, and well completions wherein sand control systems are used

Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the sand control systems market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global sand control systems market between 2019 and 2027

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters' Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market



