Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater Named Reader's Choice Outdoor Sports Venue By SportsEvents Magazine

Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is proud to announce its selection as a Readers' Choice All-Star Outdoor Sports Events Venue by SportsEvents Magazine. The 130-acre park shines as one of the top venues in the country for sports tournaments, recreation, wellness, and entertainment.

ALBERTVILLE, Ala., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sand Mountain Park is a crowd and team favorite," said Michael Beck, Southeast Regional Director for National Championship Sports. "We hosted several events at the park in 2022 and have already booked three more dates for 2023. The staff is incredible, the facility is beautiful, and Albertville is easy to travel to and from. Congratulations to the Sand Mountain team on this Readers' Choice award."

In 2022, Sand Mountain Park hosted more than 95 youth and amateur sports events and tournaments including outdoor events such as Perfect Game Baseball, USA Softball, and National Championship Sports. From its events, tournaments, and concerts, the park produced more than $23.3 million last year. Located approximately 90 minutes from Birmingham, this destination has risen as a premier destination for indoor and outdoor sports since opening in 2021.

"This does not come as a surprise. Anytime there is a discussion about venues, I let everyone know that Sand Mountain Park is one of the nicest and best-run venues I host events at," shares Greg Barnett, Deep South Director of Perfect Game. "This is a credit to the entire operations team, support staff, and Sports Facilities Companies employees. Perfect Game is the gold standard of travel baseball, so I partner with SFC venues because they are the best in the nation. Anyone can run a tournament, but with our partnership, we run the best events in the country because we play at Sand Mountain Park. Congratulations on being recognized, as it is very deserving."

Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, managed by Sports Facilities Companies, includes 14 outdoor turf fields for baseball, softball, soccer, football, lacrosse, and a miracle baseball field. Also outdoors includes 16 tennis courts, an outdoor water park with a splash pad and lazy river, an RV park, two dog parks, an 18-hole disc golf course, two outdoor basketball courts, two outdoor sand volleyball courts, numerous concessions areas, and multiple playgrounds. Additionally, there is a 6,000+ seat state-of-the-art amphitheater that hosts a number of noteworthy local, regional, and national concerts. Its 100,000-square-foot indoor facility has the capacity to host multi-court sports tournaments, trade shows, banquets, and community events. The complex homes a fitness center, group exercise studios, a walking and running track, racquetball courts, locker rooms, a competition-style pool, private meeting and party rooms, and a concessions area.

The City of Albertville's vision of improving the quality of life for the region and the Park's mission of improving mental and physical health alongside driving economic impact are both coming to fruition on a daily basis. General Manager Patrick O'Brien gives all the hard-earned credit to Sand Mountain Park's staff and the City of Albertville's leadership.

"We are honored to be selected as one of the top venues in the nation," shares O'Brien. "This award exhibits the caliber of facilities we are privileged to manage, and even more importantly, the caliber of our team on board. We are humbled to be recognized in this manner and will continue to 'win the day' at Sand Mountain Park!"

For more information about Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, please visit Sand Mountain Park Amphitheater's website at www.sandmountainpark.com.

About Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is a sports, leisure, wellness and entertainment venue with 16 tennis courts, 14 outdoor turf fields, a 6,000+ person capacity outdoor amphitheater, an 8-lane indoor competition/lap pool, an outdoor water park, multiple playgrounds, an RV park, an 18-hole disc golf course, a 3.5+ mile walking/running trail, two dog parks, and a 103,000-square-foot community recreation center that includes four hardwood courts, a 2-story fitness center, a 2-lane indoor track, concessions, locker rooms and conference/party rooms. Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is part of The SF Network, the largest and fastest-growing network of sports and recreation facilities in the nation. For more information, please visit thesfnetwork.com.

Press Contact:

Scott Smith,

3345249334

SOURCE Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater