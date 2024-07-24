Sand Technologies and Telkomsel AI Concept Wins 2024 Best Moonshot Catalyst - Attendees' Choice Award

The partners' innovative idea, part of a comprehensive project with six other global telecommunications leaders, was recognized at TM Forum's DTW Ignite event.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sand Technologies, a global AI solutions company, and Telkomsel, one of the world's largest mobile operators and the leading provider of digital telecommunications services in Indonesia, announced that their use of GenAI and large language models (LLMs) to improve telecom network planning and operations won TM Forum's Best Moonshot Catalyst - Attendees' Choice Award. The award-winning project anchored a wide-ranging AI collaboration with six other telecommunications leaders.

The companies' collaborative moonshot concept, honored at DTW Ignite, leverages GenAI and LLMs to communicate and predict future network demand so operators can identify and optimize site deployments. By using this AI tool, Communications Service Providers (CSPs) can gain confidence in their strategic CapEx decisions by more-accurately predicting the return on investment.

Now moving from proof of concept (POC) to commercial deployment, the solution recommends site enhancements based on network usage, public and private benchmarking statistics, social media metrics, census data and even satellite imagery. It was the only Moonshot Catalyst Award submission to address the "AI," "5G monetization" and "network infrastructure" topics.

"For our work to be recognized by a knowledgeable association such as TM Forum is a phenomenal testament to the quality of our AI solutions," said Fred Swaniker, CEO of Sand Technologies. "We're also thankful for brilliant partners like Telkomsel who have chosen to work with us in harnessing generative AI to automate network maintenance in Indonesia. We're incredibly proud of this accomplishment and excited for the journey ahead."

TM Forum's Catalyst Awards recognize achievements in industry innovation, collaboration and growth through POCs. The Attendees' Choice Award is determined by on-site voting by DTW Ignite attendees. TM Forum's 800+ member companies work together to help CSPs and their suppliers transform and thrive in the digital era.

This year's Moonshot Catalyst Awards category acknowledged initiatives that aim to provide groundbreaking and commercially viable technology solutions in an interactive manner.

More information about Sand Technologies' award-winning concept and the eight collaborators is available at this page. The project was also a finalist for the Judges' Award.

About Sand Technologies:

Sand Technologies is a global AI solutions company with expertise in enterprise and industrial AI, and data science. For the past 10 years, we have empowered clients to solve their most pressing challenges using advanced Al and data solutions. Global enterprises in the telecom, utilities, healthcare and insurance industries – along with forward-looking governments – trust Sand Technologies to provide the resources they need to close the gap between their current reality and digital future. We believe in the power of AI beyond chatbots, empowering clients to deliver real impact and value. Learn more at https://www.sandtech.com/

