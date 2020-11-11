Sand Valley Is Now Open Year-Round

"We're incredibly excited to introduce guests to the raw beauty and unique landscape of central Wisconsin throughout all four seasons," said Chris Keiser, Co-Owner of Sand Valley. "This year more than ever, people are looking for a safe way to escape with their family and loved ones. With a plethora of outdoor adventures to explore and a cozy indoor setting with roaring fires, we feel that we're well positioned and prepared to give guests that perfect Midwest getaway."

Adventure Awaits

Beyond the links, the resort invites families, friends, and couples to reconnect in nature through outdoor adventures, such as hiking, fat-tire biking, bird watching, fishing, yoga, and more. Once the weather allows, Sand Valley will offer additional thrills including cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, sledding, star gazing as well as convenient transportation to other local area winter attractions.

To keep spirits bright throughout December, the property will be dressed in holiday lights and offer a variety of festive activities during the first three weekends of the month, including Christmas cookie and ornament decorating, gingerbread house decorating classes, a hot chocolate and hot toddy bar at the onsite Mammoth Bar. Additionally, the property will kick off the new year with a wellness weekend, including an exclusive New Year's Eve dinner and outdoor fitness activities. The Sand Valley team is available to assist in booking and coordinating an unforgettable experience. Reservations should be made in advance for all activities.

Expertly Appointed Accommodations

Complete with luxe finishes and panoramic views, freestanding cottages ($900+) are now available seven days a week for stays beginning November 11. No need to leave furry friends behind, the dog-friendly cottages serve as a luxurious and comfortable outpost nestled into the rugged sand barrens and oak savannas that surround them. Featuring four king bedrooms, a luxurious open concept kitchen and living room with a fireplace, Sand Valley is the perfect option for a serene and secluded retreat – with amenities just a speed dial away with complimentary shuttle service. Guests will be able to book additional room categories beginning December 3, including Lodge rooms ($225+) and Leopold Cottage ($550+) rooms, available Thursdays – Sundays through March 31.

Dining

Enjoy nourishing and locally sourced dishes and themed menus at Aldo's Farm & Table, grab a drink at the main watering hole, Mammoth Bar, or indulge in the hot drinks, tasty treats, and sweeping views at Craig's Porch. Each menu is curated by Sand Valley Chef Jon Keeley with a local flair to deliver delicious dining experiences with friendly Wisconsin service. Since most Sand Valley cottages are furnished with a full kitchen for cooking and dining, pre-packaged meal kits with local ingredients and recipes curated by Sand Valley chefs await guests upon request, including a Thanksgiving meal kit and grocery deliveries in advance. For those who prefer to skip the prep and enjoy a delicious chef-curated meal in the comfort of their cottage or villa, private dining and in-home meals are also available upon request.

Sand Valley's newly expanded fall and winter offerings provide the ideal back-to-nature getaway that families, friends, and couples are looking for this holiday season and beyond. The health and safety of guests and staff is of utmost importance and has been considered in every element of the fall and winter operations. From lodging options to greatly enhanced housekeeping procedures to frictionless delivery options, Sand Valley takes the health and wellbeing of visitors incredibly seriously. For more information on the new seasonal offerings, the resort's health and safety protocols or to book a stay, please visit: https://sandvalley.com/fallwinter or call 888-398-8671.

