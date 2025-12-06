SANDALS AND BEACHES RESORTS IN JAMAICA REOPEN TODAY

~As Jamaica Moves Forward, Visitors Return to Play a Powerful Role in Supporting Local

Communities and the Island's Vibrant Recovery~

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandals Resorts International (SRI), the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company, reopened five of their Jamaica properties today, marking a major step forward for tourism on the island.

The returning resorts include Sandals Dunn's River , Sandals Royal Plantation , Sandals Ochi , Sandals Negril and Beaches Negril , each welcoming guests back to Jamaica's famed north coast.

Sandals Dunn’s River is now open and welcoming guests back to Jamaica.

"There's a real sense of momentum across Jamaica right now," said SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart. "Our airports are open and welcoming flights from around the world. Tours and attractions, including the iconic Dunn's River Falls, Negril's famed Seven Mile Beach and Mystic Mountain for fans of Jamaican bobsledding, are all ready and waiting for you."

Ahead of today's reopening, Sandals Resorts hosted nearly 400 travel advisors and industry partners for a preview of Jamaica. The special "Back to Jamaica" immersion event, held at Sandals Dunn's River in Ocho Rios, was an opportunity for these influential partners to experience Jamaica as she is: ready to welcome visitors. "Seeing is believing," said Stewart. "And nothing beats the real thing, putting your toes in the sand, tasting the food, feeling the sunshine on your face. Only a genuine experience can offer confidence like that."

Family-run and founded in Jamaica in 1981, Sandals Resorts has deep roots in its home country, where Stewart celebrated the opening of these hotels. "Our guests love this island, and when they come back, they'll feel that same magic the moment they arrive. Jamaica is ready to welcome them home."

For more information about Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, visit www.sandals.com and www.beaches.com .

About Sandals® Resorts:

Sandals Resorts offers some of the best adults-only all-inclusive resorts that bring guests closer to the vibrancy, authenticity and spirit of the Caribbean. Pioneers of the all-inclusive vacation experience in the region, Sandals has 17 beachfront all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica, The Bahamas, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Antigua, Curaçao, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each reflecting the genuine vibe of its island home. From local food favorites and global flavors to butler service and signature suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals makes it easy for guests to go all in on vacation mode. Beyond the resort gates, immersive destination experiences, like a newly piloted Island Inclusive dining program and MINI Coopers for island exploration, raise the bar on the all-inclusive vacation. Championing the region it calls home, Sandals demonstrates the transformative power of tourism and its impact on lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. For more information, visit www.sandals.com .

About Beaches® Resorts:

Beaches Resorts is the Caribbean playground where families can live their best island life. With all-inclusive family resorts in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and soon-to-come locations in Barbados and The Bahamas, Beaches offers fun-forward family all-inclusive vacations - from a dynamic selection of restaurants and vibrant food trucks to all-you-can-enjoy water sports, live shows and epic water parks. Kids discover magic with Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, Kids Camps, and hangouts for teens, while parents enjoy peace of mind with certified nannies, engaging programming and multi-bedroom villas perfect for bringing generations together. As an Advanced Certified Autism Center (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), Beaches staff are specially trained to understand and cater to the unique needs of neurodivergent guests, so that every member of the family finds joy, connection, and memories made to last a lifetime. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com .

