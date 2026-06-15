Sandals® and Beaches® Resorts Launch Rebranded Loyalty Program, 'Island Insiders Club'

~All-inclusive resort company elevates rewards program, offering expanded benefits and member-only events & experiences, rooted in the spirit of the islands~

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandals and Beaches Resorts unveiled today the introduction of its new Island Insiders Club, the next chapter of its refreshed loyalty program. Replacing the long-running Sandals Select Rewards program (established in 2008), the new program is designed to elevate the guest experience with a more immersive approach to awards and recognition. Effective July 1, 2026, the transition will preserve members' current status and existing benefits, while expanding access to enhanced rewards, exclusive events and enriched experiences that bring members closer to the Caribbean.

A visual introduction to the reimagined Island Insiders Club, highlighting enhanced benefits, exclusive experiences, and exciting new features while celebrating the rewards, recognition, and Caribbean connections members have come to expect from Sandals and Beaches Resorts. Speed Speed A refreshed identity for the new Island Insiders Club loyalty program is built around the signature pair of sandals that has long connected Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ most loyal members.

"We are expanding how loyalty shows up across every stay to encapsulate what our loyal members already are — an inside part of the Sandals and Beaches family," stated Peter Menges, SVP of Loyalty at Unique Vacations, Inc., worldwide representative of Sandals and Beaches Resorts. "We developed this program side-by-side with the guests who know the resorts, the islands, and the people best, drawing on extensive focus groups, surveys, and direct feedback. The result is a loyalty experience that goes far beyond points, and is felt in every welcome home."

Guests can enroll in Island Insiders Club before their very first visit, and begin earning status after their first stay. The program features seven levels of loyalty, the highest being Ambassador, followed by Pearl, Diamond, Emerald, Sapphire, Coral and Shell (which replaces the former Select tier).

More Access. More Recognition. More Caribbean.

Sandals Select Rewards members will roll over to the Island Insiders Club on July 1, 2026, maintaining their status and benefits with no reset.

Island Insiders Club highlights include:

Choice of Insider Reward: A flexible credit that lets Insiders choose the experiences that best match their vacation style, from relaxing at the Red Lane Spa to embarking on an adventure with Island Routes.

A flexible credit that lets Insiders choose the experiences that best match their vacation style, from relaxing at the Red Lane Spa to embarking on an adventure with Island Routes. The Insiders Shop: A private online merchandise store featuring premium collections and limited-edition drops, including handcrafted artisanal pieces, available exclusively for Island Insiders.

A private online merchandise store featuring premium collections and limited-edition drops, including handcrafted artisanal pieces, available exclusively for Island Insiders. Room Upgrade Hotline: Now available exclusively for members, Insiders can request a room upgrade 30 days prior to travel and receive up to 50% off their upgrade when they call a dedicated number.

Now available exclusively for members, Insiders can request a room upgrade 30 days prior to travel and receive up to 50% off their upgrade when they call a dedicated number. Dedicated VIP Concierge Line: A one-stop, full-service customer care team supporting Diamond, Pearl, and Ambassador members throughout their vacation journey, helping to book their flights, tours, special requests and more.

A one-stop, full-service customer care team supporting Diamond, Pearl, and Ambassador members throughout their vacation journey, helping to book their flights, tours, special requests and more. Expanded Insider Experiences, On and Off Resort: Exclusive Insider events including specialty weeks focused on diving, autism inclusion, and culinary experiences on resort. Plus, access to a series of experiential events across the globe.

Exclusive Insider events including specialty weeks focused on diving, autism inclusion, and culinary experiences on resort. Plus, access to a series of experiential events across the globe. 20% off Managers Wine List Discount: Returning members receive 20% off the Manager's Wine List, offering another elevated touch for dinners, celebrations, and special moments on resort.

Returning members receive 20% off the Manager's Wine List, offering another elevated touch for dinners, celebrations, and special moments on resort. $200 Laundry Service Credit: Ambassador members will receive a $200 laundry service credit, adding an extra layer of ease and convenience to longer stays.

Ambassador members will receive a $200 laundry service credit, adding an extra layer of ease and convenience to longer stays. Complimentary Week Stay: A complimentary 7-night stay at any resort of choice is awarded to members after every 70 paid nights.

A complimentary 7-night stay at any resort of choice is awarded to members after every 70 paid nights. New Member Incentive: Those "newly inside" who book and travel will receive 5,000 bonus points after their first stay.

As always, Insiders enjoy special access to cabanas, a complimentary photo on every trip, member discounts on everything from retail and watersports to candlelight dinners, and added savings on future stays at the loyalty lounge.

New Name, New Look and a Nod to Nostalgia

The Island Insiders Club's refreshed visual identity is built around a simple pair of sandals, now the signature symbol of Island Insiders Club and a throwback to an Insider tradition that's been worn for decades, from vintage gold and silver pendants in the early days to the leather necklaces shared at member events today.

The new brand look will roll out across consumer touchpoints in the months ahead, from dedicated Island Insiders Club lounges to on resort signage, marketing and sales channels, digital and more, bringing Island Insiders Club to life through a modern design and multiplatform approach.

An Exclusive Inside Scoop

In true Insider fashion, Island Insiders Club was first unveiled to the brand's most loyal members during a special "Step Inside Our Sandals" video conference. Designed as an Insider-first briefing, the call gives top members an early look at brand news and upcoming developments. Hosted by Peter Menges, the event walked members through the highlights of the new program, what to expect, and the refreshed look and feel of Island Insiders Club, before Sandals and Beaches Resorts' Executive Chairman Adam Stewart gave an exclusive look at what's next and the reimagining of three iconic Sandals Resorts in Jamaica.

For more information about Island Insiders Club or to become a member, visit: www.sandals.com/islandinsidersclub.

Go behind-the-scenes of the Island Insiders Club with Peter Menges on the Sandals Palmcast and read the latest on the Sandals blog.

About Sandals Resorts

Sandals Resorts offers some of the best adults-only all-inclusive resorts that bring guests closer to the vibrancy, authenticity and spirit of the Caribbean. Pioneers of the all-inclusive vacation experience in the region, Sandals has 17 beachfront all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica, The Bahamas, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Antigua, Curaçao, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each reflecting the genuine vibe of its island home. From local food favorites and global flavors to butler service and signature suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals makes it easy for guests to go all in on vacation mode. Beyond the resort gates, immersive destination experiences, like a newly piloted Island Inclusive dining program and MINI Coopers for island exploration, raise the bar on the all-inclusive vacation. Championing the region it calls home, Sandals demonstrates the transformative power of tourism and its impact on lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. For more information, visit www.sandals.com.

About Beaches® Resorts:

Beaches Resorts is the Caribbean playground where families can live their best island life. With all-inclusive family resorts in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and soon-to-come locations in Barbados, The Bahamas and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Beaches offers fun-forward family all-inclusive vacations - from a dynamic selection of restaurants and vibrant food trucks to all-you-can-enjoy water sports, live shows and epic water parks. Kids discover magic with Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, Kids Camps, and hangouts for teens, while parents enjoy peace of mind with certified nannies, engaging programming and multi-bedroom villas perfect for bringing generations together. As an Advanced Certified Autism Center (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), Beaches staff are specially trained to understand and cater to the unique needs of neurodivergent guests, so that every member of the family finds joy, connection, and memories made to last a lifetime. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com.

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SOURCE Sandals Resorts International