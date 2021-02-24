Sandals Emerald Bay Reopens Its Doors And Welcomes Guests Back To Paradise

"Sandals Emerald Bay is a true exotic escape, and our team is beyond ready to welcome our beloved guests back home to paradise," said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. "We're greeting our guests with the same 5-star service they've come to expect with the seclusion and luxury they've been longing for, immersed in the most romantic setting."

The resort boasts an 18-hole, 7,001 yard, par-72 championship golf course designed by World Golf Hall of Famer and brand ambassador, Greg Norman. Greg "The Shark" will help to tee-off the grand reopening celebration today by taking over @SandalsResorts Instagram with the "Ask me Anything" stories Q&A segment.

Spanning 500 acres with just 249 rooms and suites, Sandals Emerald Bay boasts a variety of open-air spaces for couples to reset their romance and rekindle their love with luxurious accommodations and hyper-personalized service at every level. Couples can enjoy a worry-free all-inclusive vacation knowing they'll experience the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness from the moment they arrive, through the entire on-resort experience, including across over 18 key touchpoints.

Guests booking their next trip to Sandals Emerald Bay can do so with confidence through Sandals Resorts' 'Book with Confidence' program and Travel Protection Plan Insurance, purchased on behalf of guests, and recently extended for all bookings made now through August 31, 2021. Plus, the Luxury Included® resort company now offers complimentary COVID-19 testing on-resort for departing flights heading back to the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom per new CDC requirements, in an effort to make the vacation experience as seamless as possible.

Located in Great Exuma, The Bahamas, Sandals Emerald Bay sits directly on a pristine mile long white sand beach, edged by turquoise waters perfect for underwater exploration or floating around with your loved one – the choice is yours. Sandals Emerald Bay is also home to 11 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining options, a lavish 29,000 sq. ft. Red Lane® Spa for some personal pampering, three fresh water pools including the Caribbean's largest zero entry pool, a world-class 150-slip marina, and unlimited land and water sports including daily diving for certified divers and a Greg Norman-designed 18-hole, par 72 championship golf course recognized as one of the most scenic ocean-side golf courses in the Caribbean.

For more information or to book your next Luxury Included® vacation at Sandals Emerald Bay, please visit www.sandals.com.

