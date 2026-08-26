Sandals Foundation Executive Director Heidi Clarke Honored with 2026 Skift IDEA Trailblazer Award

~Honored in the "Women Shaping the Future of Travel" category, Clarke is celebrated for her visionary leadership and contributions across Caribbean communities.~

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of her far-reaching impact, Heidi Clarke has been selected to receive the prestigious "Trailblazer Award: Women Shaping the Future of Travel" as part of the 2026 Skift IDEA Awards. As Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, Clarke has harnessed the power of tourism to strengthen communities and expand opportunity across the Caribbean. Presented in partnership with Women Leading Travel, the Trailblazer Award honors a woman whose career demonstrates exceptional leadership, resilience and influence in shaping the future of travel.

Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Sandals and Beaches Resorts, has been named the 2026 Skift IDEA Awards Trailblazer: Women Shaping the Future of Travel in recognition of her leadership advancing sustainable tourism and strengthening Caribbean communities. Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation and 2026 Skift IDEA Awards Trailblazer winner, connects with students in front of a community mural in Montego Bay, Jamaica. A look at the Sandals Foundation’s contributions over 17 years, from investments in education and community development to conservation efforts across the Caribbean.

Since launching the not-for-profit Sandals Foundation in 2009, Clarke has led initiatives that improve lives across the Caribbean, with a focus on education, community development, and environmental conservation in the nine islands where Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts operate. Under her care, the Foundation has touched more than 1.8 million lives, supporting more than 2,600 schools, close to 200 large-scale conservation initiatives, and mobilizing more than 32,500 volunteers across the region, among other extraordinary projects.

"It is truly an honour to be recognized, and I am immensely proud of what our team, together with our incredible partners, has made possible," said Clarke. "I believe the success of any business should also be measured by the opportunities it creates for others to rise, empowering generations and strengthening communities. Tourism has an extraordinary footprint, and when we harness that reach with purpose, it can be a tremendous force for positive change across our Caribbean region."

Clarke's work has championed tourism as a force for positive, lasting change, bringing together communities, governments, nonprofit organizations, businesses and travelers to address local needs and strengthen the destinations that sustain the industry. Born and raised in Jamaica, she has spent nearly two decades developing programs that strengthen communities, expand economic opportunity and advance environmental stewardship throughout the Caribbean.

"Heidi is a true champion for the Caribbean and has dedicated her career to creating opportunities for its people and building a stronger future for the region," said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals and Beaches Resorts and President of the Sandals Foundation. "She leads with tremendous heart and purpose, and with an unwavering belief in the potential of our Caribbean communities. Her work through the Sandals Foundation is at the heart of who we are at Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, and reflects our deep and enduring commitment to the region we call home. This recognition is incredibly well deserved, and we could not be prouder of Heidi and the contributions she continues to make."

The Skift IDEA Awards, now in their eighth year, recognize excellence in design, creativity and innovation across the global travel industry. The 2026 awards were evaluated through an initial review by the Skift Editorial Team, followed by an independent judging panel of travel and business leaders representing top hospitality organizations.

To learn more about the Sandals Foundation visit: https://sandalsfoundation.org/

About The Sandals Foundation:

The Sandals Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International (SRI), the Caribbean's leading family-owned resort company. The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization was created to continue and expand upon the charitable work that Sandals Resorts International has undertaken since its founding in 1981 to play a meaningful role in the lives of the communities where SRI operates throughout the Caribbean. The Sandals Foundation funds projects in three core areas: Education, Community and the Environment. One hundred percent of the monies contributed to the Sandals Foundation go directly to programs benefiting the Caribbean community. Part of the Sandals Foundation's mission is to provide access to quality education, and to date, has reached over 460,000 students in their education needs. In its 17 years, the foundation has distributed over 6,500 digital learning devices, supported over 2,600 schools, awarded over 200 scholarships, and distributed over 300,000 books to schools and libraries.

About Sandals Resorts:

Sandals Resorts offers some of the best adults-only all-inclusive resorts that bring guests closer to the vibrancy, authenticity and spirit of the Caribbean. Pioneers of the all-inclusive vacation experience in the region, Sandals has 17 beachfront all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica, The Bahamas, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Antigua, Curaçao, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each reflecting the genuine vibe of its island home. From local food favorites and global flavors to butler service and signature suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals makes it easy for guests to go all in on vacation mode. Beyond the resort gates, immersive destination experiences, like a newly piloted Island Inclusive dining program and MINI Coopers for island exploration, raise the bar on the all-inclusive vacation. Championing the region it calls home, Sandals demonstrates the transformative power of tourism and its impact on lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. For more information, visit www.sandals.com.

About Beaches® Resorts:

Beaches Resorts is the Caribbean playground where families can live their best island life. With all-inclusive family resorts in Turks and Caicos and Jamaica, and soon-to-come locations in Barbados, The Bahamas and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Beaches offers fun-forward family all-inclusive vacations – from a dynamic selection of restaurants and vibrant food trucks to all-you-can-enjoy water sports, live shows and epic water parks. Kids discover magic with Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, Kids Camps, and hangouts for teens, while parents enjoy peace of mind with certified nannies, engaging programming and multi-bedroom villas perfect for bringing generations together. As an Advanced Certified Autism Center (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), Beaches staff are specially trained to understand and cater to the unique needs of neurodivergent guests, so that every member of the family finds joy, connection, and memories made to last a lifetime. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com.

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SOURCE Sandals Resorts International