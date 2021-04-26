Sandals Resorts Brings Back #SandalsMaycation Giveaway

"During a year that saw immense change in nearly every facet of life, from sweatpants as the new standard wardrobe to the kitchen table as the modern-day workstation, we're celebrating something that will always remain consistent: the continued heroism of these extraordinary men and women," said Maggie Rivera, Chief Communications and Strategy Officer, Unique Vacations, Inc., an affiliate of the worldwide representatives of Sandals Resorts. "It has always been in our company's DNA to recognize and honor those who have continuously contributed and strengthened the fabric of their communities."

Throughout the month of May and timed with #MothersDay, #TeacherAppreciationWeek, #NationalNursesDay and #MilitaryMonth, Sandals Resorts will randomly select one deserving person, teacher, nurse, military member, mother or anyone that rocks and award them with a complimentary 6-night Luxury Included® Vacation for two adults at any Sandals Resorts of their choice – for a grand total of 31 giveaways. Winners will be selected randomly and announced every Friday including May 7, May 14, May 21 and June 4, 2021.

The #SandalsMaycation giveaway builds on Sandals Resorts' longstanding support of those who go above and beyond for others. Any adult can nominate a nurse, teacher, active or retired military and/or mother - including themselves, who they believe is deserving of a #SandalsMaycation at www.sandals.com/maycation/ . Simply upload a photo of the nominee, and up to a 400-character explanation of why they rock.

"Teachers have become frontline workers; nurses have gone above and beyond the call of duty; the military have mounted herculean efforts in service to the country; and moms, well perhaps they've finally earned the respect they deserve. A day simply isn't enough to honor all that they've done for us this year and every year and we're thrilled to be able to reward them throughout the month of May," said Rivera.

Sandals Resorts offers 15 beachfront all-inclusive resorts throughout the Caribbean including Jamaica, Antigua, Grenada, St. Lucia, The Bahamas and Barbados. Through Sandals' 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining program, guests can indulge in as many as 16 unique restaurants per resort, enlightening taste buds with cuisine inspired from around the world, as well as the most innovative bars, such as Latitudes Overwater Bar – Sandals' first overwater bar concept featuring 360° ocean views and an array of cocktails. Additionally, guests have access to world-class land and water sports, such as snorkeling and paddle boarding, and day and night entertainment, making for a one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive luxury getaway.

For more information on the #SandalsMaycation giveaway, visit www.sandals.com/maycation/ . To learn more about Sandals' Luxury Included® vacation experience, visit www.sandals.com .

Sandals ® Resorts:

Sandals® Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 15 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and a 16th location coming to Curacao Spring 2022, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; the Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company's enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon "Butch" Stewart, which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com.

