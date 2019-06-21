Sandals® Resorts Celebrates the First Day of Summer With the Swim-Up to Sandals Suite-Stakes

Now a signature centerpiece at all Sandals Resorts, the swim-up pool bar was just one example of the company's early commitment to continuous innovation. "Thirty-five years later and the swim-up pool bar is an iconic cornerstone of our brand. Not many people know that Sandals invented the swim-up pool bar – but we were only getting started," said Gordon "Butch" Stewart. "Since then, we have continued innovating by introducing many firsts beyond the swim-up pool bar to the Caribbean – from Swim-Up Suites, to the iconic Over-the-Water Villas and Bungalows, overwater bars, rooftop and infinity pools, a speakeasy, a gourmet donut shop, and even a four-lane bowling alley – all at an all-inclusive resort."

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Sandals Resorts inventing the swim-up pool bar and delivering game-changing innovation in the all-inclusive category for nearly four decades, the company is commemorating its remarkable story and celebrating the first day of summer with the "Swim-Up to Sandals Suite-Stakes." Sandals Resorts will randomly surprise one lucky winner every Friday starting Friday, June 28 and culminating Friday, September 20, with a complimentary 5-night/6-day getaway for two adults to a Swim-Up Suite at select Sandals Resorts.

These dreamy suites are steps away from the finest beaches in the Caribbean, with views of the tropical landscapes and convenient swim-up access from the pool. Consumers can enter the "Swim-Up to Sandals Suite-Stakes" by visiting http://www.sandals.com/swimupsweeps for the chance to step up their pool game at Sandals Resorts, creators of the swim-up pool bar. Celebrate all summer long and be a part of history with Sandals Resorts by hashtagging #SwimUpToSandals and #SandalsResorts.

Sandals Resorts continues to revolutionize the 5-Star guest experience, offering more quality inclusions than any resort on the planet. To learn more about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® vacation experience, please visit www.sandals.com.

Sandals Resorts:

Sandals Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 16 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados and Grenada, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest® suites for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com.

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International

Related Links

https://www.sandals.com

