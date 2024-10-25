Sandals Resorts Reveals Key Trends and Takeaways in All-Inclusive Space

Sustainability Is In Its "Regeneration" Era

Kirstin McCarthy, Corporate Director of Sustainability for Sandals Resorts International, emphasized that sustainability is moving into a regenerative phase—focusing on enhancing communities and ecosystems. "Rather than leaving a smaller footprint, we will be contributing more powerfully to the region," she explained. This includes recycling food waste and collaborating with local farmers to support livestock development, illustrating a circular economy model Sandals aims to expand throughout Jamaica and the Caribbean.

Sandals is also advancing its renewable energy initiatives, aligning with government goals for improved carbon efficiency. This commitment coincides with the Sandals Foundation's 15th anniversary and the launch of the "Power of 15" project, which aims to provide solar energy for school computer labs in Jamaica, further highlighting the brand's dedication to sustainable community development.

Central to this vision is the Linkages Program, which illustrates the vital relationship between tourism and the local economy. McCarthy noted that each visitor significantly contributes to Jamaica's economy, enhancing cultural exchange and local prosperity. "The economic penetration of the U.S. dollar in Jamaica not only supports livelihoods but fosters a richer cultural exchange," she said.

The Global Appetite for Caribbean Cuisine is Thriving

The Caribbean is set to redefine its culinary identity by focusing on food and beverage offerings that celebrate local culture. "Food is a lens into a culture, and we want our guests to experience more of the Caribbean than ever before," said Luke Mathot, Vice President of Product Innovation, Food & Beverage. This commitment influences everything from plating to ambiance, creating immersive experiences.

Mathot noted that Caribbean cuisine is thriving globally, with cities like New York and Los Angeles showcasing its vibrant flavors. Sandals plans to incorporate more local ingredients and storytelling into its retail offerings, allowing guests to take a piece of the Caribbean home.

Nutrition and sustainability are also key to this culinary evolution. New concepts like BLÜM, highlighting Blue Mountain coffee, and Sweetwood—a barbecue meets jerk concept coming soon to Sandals Ochi—aim to connect guests with the rich cultural heritage of the region. Experiential dining is emphasized, with venues like Buccan at Sandals Saint Vincent creating memorable culinary experiences that tell a story with innovative solid fuel cooking methods.

Design and Product Innovation are Driving Emotional Engagement

As the hospitality industry evolves, Sandals and Beaches Resorts are enhancing guest experiences through purposeful design, from suite to sand. "We are purposely adding amenities to experience the Caribbean through our eyes," said Danielle Darling, Senior Manager of Interior Design. This focus on authenticity and local materials creates inviting spaces that resonate with the islands' heritage.

At Jamaica's newest Sandals Resort, Sandals Dunn's River , the Coyaba Sky Villa Swim-up Rondoval Butler Suites feature a private rooftop for stargazing, facilitated by a dedicated Stargazing Concierge. Other resorts like Sandals Royal Curaçao offer complimentary MINIs for guests of top suite categories to explore the island, emphasizing the commitment to unique experiences that resonate with travelers.

The All-Inclusive Traveler Now Seeks Active Relaxation

Wellness travel is evolving beyond mere relaxation to encompass active, mindful experiences. "Wellness is about finding your energy—however or wherever you find it," said Stacy Spooner, Corporate Director of Fitness and Spa. Sandals' wellness programs offer a variety of activities tailored to individual preferences.

The new Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines embodies this wellness philosophy, featuring treatments that highlight the island's natural beauty. New offerings like picturesque pickleball courts encourage guests to engage with their surroundings while enjoying invigorating activities.

High Team Member Engagement a Must for Great Guest Experiences

At Sandals Resorts International, the commitment to team member engagement is paramount. "Engaged team members create exceptional guest experiences," said Jamie Green, Corporate Manager of Employee Experience.

Investing in employee development is also a priority, with the Sandals Corporate University offering transformative learning experiences through access to more than 10,000 online courses for all Team Members. This year alone, 500 chefs and 1,000 leaders participated in specialized training programs, demonstrating Sandals' commitment to enhancing skills and careers.

A notable highlight is Sandals' partnership with EON Reality, which integrates augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) into training programs. Using Oculus devices, team members can engage with lifelike restaurant environments and interact with equipment virtually, enhancing their skills in innovative ways. Green referred to this as "the future of hospitality training," reinforcing Sandals' commitment to Team Member development.

An Important Factor to Predict Travel Upswing: Relationships

The Jamaica Love Showcase highlighted the essential role of relationships in driving the tourism industry. With over 700 travel advisor partners and influential speakers, the event showcased the strength of collaboration and the brand's unrelenting commitment to its industry partners, local communities and global travelers at large. As Adam Stewart noted, "Build lasting relationships with people who care as much as you do." This interconnectedness is vital for the Caribbean's success, positioning the industry for sustained growth and prosperity.

