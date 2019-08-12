Sandals® Resorts Shatters Expectations of All-Inclusive Resorts with Launch of 5-Star Ad Campaign

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandals® Resorts is putting a stake in the ground with its new 5-Star ad campaign created by Miami-based Hunter Hamersmith Advertising, which underscores how the company has continued to offer more 5-Star quality inclusions than any all-inclusive resort company over the last 38 years. The year-long, multi-million-dollar marketing and advertising campaign is titled "How We Earn Our Stars," and is designed to boldly communicate the 5-Star experience, product and service across all Sandals Resorts.

The campaign will launch to a diverse global consumer audience across 10 countries through various mediums, featuring programming and messaging that highlights how Sandals Resorts earns its stars every day. As part of this integrated campaign, Sandals will reach billions of consumers via daily television spots that average one spot every 5 minutes. One example of the television spots can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjMrACtMaG8.

In addition to TV spots, Sandals will run full-page ads every Sunday in all national newspapers. Sandals will also run print ads in travel trade publications and well-known consumer publications such as National Geographic and Travel & Leisure, to name a few.

Furthermore, there will be yearly digital ads in travel trade industry publications and a digital component that will include banner ads across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

Specifically targeting on-resort consumers, Sandals is encouraging its guests to use the #5StarStay hashtag to track guest experience for its social media efforts and has planned a multitude of on-resort activations to round out the campaign. Plus, Sandals has launched a new two-week promotion for its guests who book a Luxury Included® vacation of 6-nights or more in a butler category room at Sandals Halcyon Beach, Sandals Grande St. Lucian, Sandals Emerald Bay, Sandals Royal Bahamian or Sandals Royal Barbados through August 23, 2019 to receive a complimentary private candlelight dinner for two under the stars.

"We've set the bar and redefined the all-inclusive industry," said Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Founder and Chairman of Sandals Resorts. "With Sandals' unparalleled product, service and innovation, we're reinforcing what it truly means to be a 5-Star Luxury Included® Caribbean resort."

Since its inception in 1981, Sandals Resorts set out to defy the perception that every all-inclusive offers standard accommodations and a cookie-cutter experience with subpar food and beverage offerings. Tackling vacation deal breakers at all-inclusive resorts such as the distance of your room to the beach, the quality and choice of dining, and whether top-shelf liquor was included or not is exactly what set Sandals apart from other all-inclusive resorts from the very beginning. Over the years, Sandals has introduced many industry firsts to the Caribbean - from guaranteeing a king-size bed and hair dryer in every room to the very first swim-up pool bar and today's sought-after Over-the-Water Bungalows, swanky Millionaire Suites and River Suites – setting the standard for a Luxury Included® vacation. With a focus on the finer details of a 5-Star stay, Sandals' top-notch innovations and service eventually lead others to follow suit.

"How We Earn Our Stars" is part of a comprehensive plan to shatter the industry's perception of a 5-Star stay, and highlight Sandals as the leading luxury all-inclusive Caribbean brand of choice that exceeds expectations to earn its stars every day across every element of the vacation experience, including:

THE MOST EXCLUSIVE SUITES

When travelers think of 'luxury,' they expect to be wowed the second they walk into their suite. From expectations of robes and slippers in every room to high-quality furnishings with opulent, expensive touches, luxury is what people have come to expect when traveling to a resort. Sandals Resorts challenges the definition of luxury and goes above and beyond to offer the Caribbean's most innovative, intricately designed rooms and suites, which sets the new 5-Star vacation standard for two people in love.

With a range of categories to suit every need, Sandals accommodations are designed to elevate romance to new heights. From Club Level rooms to Love Nest Butler Suites® - a collection of suites such as the lavish Over-the-Water Bungalows and Villas, and luxuriant Skypool Butler Suites with infinity-edge plunge pools - all rooms at Sandals Resorts feature:

A Tranquility Sleep Experience™ with luxury king-sized mattresses, pillow menus and fine linens.

A spacious spa-style bathroom with his & her vanities, his & her bathrobes, plush oversized towels, Red Lane® Spa amenity kits and more.

A stocked in-room bar, while higher category suites also include 24-hour room service and Sandals' signature Tranquility Soaking Tubs™ for two and the services of a personal butler, trained exclusively by the Guild of Professional English Butlers.

OVER-THE-WATER COLLECTION

From the soothing sound of waves meeting the white sand shore to feeling the cool salty breeze on your skin, people travel from across the world to experience the turquoise waters of the Caribbean. Nowadays, travelers are looking for experiences that bring them closer to the water, making them one with nature – and Sandals Resorts takes it up a notch with new overwater innovations that will blow guests out of the water:

Over-the-Water Bungalows or Villas: These grand retreats were designed to complement the beauty of their surroundings with fully retractable walls in main living areas, spa-style baths, private outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tubs™ for two or infinity-edge plunge pools, lounging decks that lead directly into the ocean, and glass floor windows at the foot of your bed.

Over-the-Water Dining Collection: Enjoy romantic dinners with the golden sun sinking into the sea and a la carte breakfasts complemented with the sound of the morning tide. Every dish is served with a side of spectacular ocean views for two.

Over-the-Water Bars & Lounges: Drink endless pours of Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks® wines and premium liquors in exclusive overwater settings such as Latitudes Overwater Bar, along with romantic fire pit lounges and over-the-water hammocks made for two.

Over-the-Water Serenity Wedding Chapels: Brides and grooms can literally walk on water on their special day at one of Sandals' breathtaking Over-the-Water Serenity Wedding Chapels, contemporary open-air chapels featuring scenic 360° views with glass floor aisles.

5-STAR SERVICE

Resort staff are at the heart and soul of any company and can make or break a vacation experience for travelers. Guests expect their vacation to be full of naturally beaming smiles and top-notch service at every turn. While it's standard for staff to remember your name, it's not very often vacationers experience such extraordinary service that they themselves remember the employee's name. At Sandals, this is the norm.

Service is paramount at Sandals and reflects the warm Caribbean hospitality tradition of the region, which is why the company invests so heavily in training over 14,000+ team members to ensure each guest receives nothing less than 5-Star service. Already included, tipping is not permitted, nor is it expected. Sandals showcases 5-Star service every single day by:

Providing superb personalized attention to all guests with the highest staff-to-guest ratio of any all-inclusive resort company.

Knowing that gold-standard service begins the moment guests touch down at the airport by being greeted by the largest fleet of complimentary transportation options compared to any other resort company in the English-speaking Caribbean .

. Chauffeuring guests with complimentary roundtrip ground transport with some of the world's most luxurious car brands, including Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz or BMW depending on the resort and room category.

Offering Sandals butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers who provide unmatched, personalized touches to guests booked in Butler Elite categories. From reserving beach and poolside cabanas to bringing guests their favorite cocktails without them having to ask, Sandals butlers not only tend to guests' every want throughout their stay, but anticipate their every need - however big or small.

5-STAR GLOBAL GOURMET™ DINING

In a world where the 'phone eats first,' foodies are looking for a vacation that will take their taste buds on a trip around the world without ever having to leave the resort. With a refined palette in mind, Sandals allows guests to travel the world in one destination through its 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining program.

Sandals provides guests with quality, authenticity and choice at up to 16 restaurants per resort. Always unlimited, and always included, Sandals guests enjoy:

Internationally trained chefs serve up to 21 unique culinary concepts – from Indian and French, to Italian and Japanese – bringing an authentic taste of their home countries to the Caribbean .

. 90 percent of all food offerings being locally sourced – including vine ripe fresh produce and the highest quality meats.

The world's most sought-after specialty coffee grown in Jamaica's misty Blue Mountain range, Jamaica Blue Mountain Blend Coffee, possessing unmatched superior flavor that has garnered a reputation for being the world's best coffee.

misty Blue Mountain range, Jamaica Blue Mountain Blend Coffee, possessing unmatched superior flavor that has garnered a reputation for being the world's best coffee. Access to a Culinary Concierge, who can ensure dining experiences are tailored to each guest's desire and dietary guidelines – including Vegan, Halal, Kosher and Gluten-free diets.

Premium liquors and Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks® wines in-room and across its wide variety of bars. Trained mixologists create signature cocktails and make the bar service an exclusive, entertaining experience. Guests can sip their drinks in style at the Caribbean's first-ever speakeasy, rooftop bars, craft beer bars and much more.

SANDALS INCLUDES WHAT OTHERS DON'T

Couples at every stage of their relationship are always looking to reconnect and grow closer to one another. For nearly four decades, Sandals has perfected the romantic resort experience and has rightfully earned its reputation as the ultimate all-inclusive 5-Star destination for two people in love. A Sandals Luxury Included® vacation gives guests everything they find at a 5-Star luxury resort – and best of all, Sandals is all-inclusive, all the time, anytime:

Nobody knows the Caribbean islands better than Sandals, which is why each resort is set on one of the Caribbean's best beaches.

islands better than Sandals, which is why each resort is set on one of the best beaches. More land and water sports, including tennis, beach volleyball, snorkeling, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, glass-bottom boat rides and more top-quality equipment than any other Caribbean all-inclusive resort.

all-inclusive resort. Voted one of the top 5 dive operations in the Western hemisphere by PADI.

Entertainment around the clock from the beach to the pool to everywhere in between.

"Stay at One, Play at All" exchange program with nearby Sandals Resorts.

Sandals Resorts has everything couples need for a 5-star Luxury Included® Caribbean vacation and is letting the world know how they earn their stars.

