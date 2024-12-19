Sandals Resorts Unveils New Global Brand Campaign, "Made of Caribbean"

"My family has called the Caribbean home for more than six generations and there is no one who knows or loves this region more. We are Caribbean. We believe the Caribbean connects us all, it's part of our soul and we want to share these unique experiences and this joy with the world," said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts.

The omnichannel campaign will launch on December 28, spanning linear television, digital, print, social, and out-of-home advertising in key markets. As depicted in a new brand film narrated by Stewart, the vibrant soul, rich traditions, and natural beauty of the Caribbean set the tone for the campaign, highlighting the brands' commitment to be a champion for the islands and its people.

Drawing from this heritage, the new work vividly captures the brands' distinct approach to all-inclusive vacationing, offering more than the standard experience and emphasizing the warm spirit of family that has welcomed guests for over four decades. From thoughtfully crafted cuisine and design aesthetics to warm hospitality and curated adventures, "Made of Caribbean" is an open invitation to connect people to the real Caribbean.

The campaign kicks off with two captivating launch spots that showcase the truly unique facets of Sandals' and Beaches' offerings.

For Sandals Resorts, "Three Things" takes people beyond the brand's typical perception, revealing soul-stirring experiences and adventures found only in the Caribbean.

For Beaches Resorts, "Memories" invites viewers on a journey of family vacations through the generations. The spot captures the awe and excitement of travel through a child's eyes, emphasizing the lasting impact of vacation experiences and how they bring families closer together.

"Sandals and Beaches Resorts are exclusively and uniquely 'Made of Caribbean,' that is who they are," said Mikal Pittman, EVP, Executive Creative Director at Leo Burnett. "The creative platform is designed to celebrate their authentic self and lays the foundation for the next stage of the brands' evolution."

The multimillion-dollar campaign will unfold across various platforms and touchpoints throughout 2025 to include print ads in leading publications such as Travel and Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Town and Country, and Travel Weekly, as well as additional creative concepts, brand activations and media moments. A defining moment of the campaign will occur on New Year's Eve with a high-impact out-of-home placement in Times Square, perfectly timed to coincide with the iconic ball drop, and a spot airing during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The evening will also bring attention-grabbing video displays throughout New York City and Chicago, with Sandals-branded ride share cars that will come together in swarms at key moments.

According to Tony Cortizas, Chief Marketing Officer for Unique Vacations, Inc., an affiliate of the worldwide representative of Sandals and Beaches Resorts, the new campaign is a bold step forward for sharing the Sandals and Beaches story. "Sandals pioneered all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean and with over 40% of guests returning again and again, the brands enjoy unbelievable worldwide recognition, with nearly eight in ten people having heard of or experienced it. For a family-owned, regional hospitality company to have such a global impact, is remarkable."

An evolved visual identity complements the campaign, developed in collaboration with global brand consultancy, Wolff Olins. Combining expertise in brand strategy, design, internal culture, and customer experience, the initiative elevates how the brands express themselves - visually, verbally, and experientially.

Thomas Wilder, Global Principal for Wolff Olins, said: "Through the ethos of 'Natural Vibrancy' a new story can be told, to inspire and invite people to embrace the richness of the islands and its charming mix of tastes, styles, and influences. It's an invitation to give into the rhythms of the islands and enjoy Caribbean life and culture."

"Made of Caribbean encompasses the true heart and soul of our organization," said Adam Stewart. "We are so deeply grateful to the teams at Leo Burnett and Wolff Olins for beautifully capturing who we are at our core. My father and Sandals Resorts' founder Gordon "Butch" Stewart, built these world class brands through celebrating the place he cherished so deeply. He believed with unwavering certainty that the Caribbean was worthy of deep exploration – and that its people, the most welcoming in the world, are a constant source of joy. His vision lives on in everything we do and it is with great pride and gratitude, that we declare to the world, we are 'Made of Caribbean'."

About Sandals® Resorts:

Family-owned Sandals® Resorts offers adults-only getaways that bring guests closer to the vibrancy, authenticity and spirit of the Caribbean. Pioneers of the all-inclusive vacation experience in the region, Sandals has 17 beachfront resorts in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each reflecting the genuine vibe of its island home. From local food favorites and global flavors to butler service and signature suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals makes it easy for guests to go all in on vacation mode. Beyond the resort gates, immersive destination experiences, like a newly piloted Island Inclusive dining program and MINI Coopers for island exploration, raise the bar on the all-inclusive vacation. Championing the region it calls home, Sandals demonstrates the transformative power of tourism and its impact on lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. For more information, visit www.sandals.com.

About Beaches® Resorts:

Family-owned Beaches Resorts is the Caribbean playground where families can live their best island life. With three beachfront locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, Beaches offers fun-forward family all-inclusive vacations - from a dynamic selection of restaurants and vibrant food trucks to all-you-can-enjoy water sports, live shows and epic water parks. Kids discover magic with Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, Kids Camps, and hangouts for teens, while parents enjoy peace of mind with certified nannies, sensory-friendly programming and multi-bedroom villas perfect for bringing generations together. At Beaches, every member of the family finds joy, connection and memories made to last a lifetime. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com.

About Leo Burnett:

Leo Burnett is a creative solutions company founded on the idea that "what helps people helps business." By solving human problems with the power of creativity, Leo Burnett delivers value for people and prosperity for brands across more than 50 offices in 45 countries. To learn more about Leo Burnett and its rich, 89-year history, visit LeoBurnett.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International