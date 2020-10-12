Sandata Acquires Solana, Expanding its Footprint in the I/DD and Home Care Market

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata Technologies, LLC (Sandata), a leading national provider of home care technology solutions, announced today the expansion of their footprint in the Medicaid home care market through its acquisition of Interactive Financial Solutions, Inc. d/b/a Solana (Solana). Headquartered in Wauseon, Ohio, Solana is a high-growth technology company dedicated to helping human services industry organizations who serve recipients with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities (I/DD). The acquisition supports Sandata's vision of building the largest network of Payers and Providers in the home care industry.

Sandata's CEO, Tom Underwood said, "We're excited to welcome the Solana organization to the Sandata family. We are impressed with their growth, their solutions, and their team of dedicated professionals, and we look forward to their continuing success as part of Sandata. Our cultures are very well aligned as we both focus on excellent client service that is delivered with a personal touch, and both companies are committed to innovation to improve the home care industry. The expansion of our footprint to include the I/DD market is an exciting growth opportunity for Sandata and Solana."

Solana's CEO, Doug Nafziger said, "I'm incredibly excited about this transaction. Not only are two industry leaders coming together but it is two outstanding teams of people who care deeply about the work they do and customers they serve. This will help both of the companies grow in many ways, most visibly in continuing to provide solutions to the human services sector."

About Sandata Technologies

Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of home care services. Sandata's suite of solutions offers agencies, states and MCOs with tools and capabilities to advance quality of care and improve patient and client outcomes. Sandata has over 11,000 agency clients nationwide with its products supporting over 8,000,000 monthly visits, providing value for all constituents across the home care continuum.

About Solana

Solana is a software and business services company serving I/DD and home care agencies. Solana helps agencies adapt to sudden rule changes, complex operational requirements, and improve financial performance and ROI. Through streamlining administrative work, agencies increase revenue and profits while delivering excellent care for the medically fragile.

SOURCE Sandata Technologies, LLC

