Sandata and CareConnect Partner to offer an Innovative Approach to Improve Scheduling and Communication between Home Care Staff

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata Technologies, LLC, the leading provider of technology solutions for the home care market, announced its partnership with CareConnect, a software solution provider revolutionizing how home care agencies manage, communicate, and optimize their existing caregiver pool. This newly formed partnership enables provider agencies using Sandata Agency Management to also utilize the CareConnect mobile application.

Sandata Agency Management is a user-friendly web-based software solution that helps home healthcare agencies maximize operational efficiencies, increase visibility, maintain compliance requirements, and manage the entire 'Referral to Cash' lifecycle of running a home healthcare business. CareConnect allows for faster filling of unscheduled shifts, enhanced communication with field caregivers, better client/caregiver pairings, and reduction in travel and overtime related costs.

"Sandata and CareConnect's combined solutions will bring tremendous value to Sandata Agency Management clients. This additional module offers massive efficiency gains for the scheduler in the office, improves the experience for the caregiver in the field, and ultimately leads to decreased costs for the agency related to scheduling, travel, and overtime expenses," said Steve Pellito, SVP of Sales at Sandata.

"We are very excited about CareConnect's partnership with Sandata as we bring innovation to the home care industry. Through our fully integrated web portal and mobile app, CareConnect seamlessly provides Sandata's clients with an easy-to-use solution for their internal staff and caregivers in the field. Ultimately, we are providing agencies with a tool to increase their operational efficiency while optimizing the costs associated with managing compliance and appointment setting processes," said Howard Nevins, SVP of Business Development at CareConnect.

CareConnect mobile application is now available for current and future Sandata Agency Management clients. If you're interested in learning more or would like to see a demo, please contact Sandata; info@sandata.com or 1-800-544-7263 x1204.

About Sandata:

Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of services. Sandata's suite of products includes Sandata Electronic Visit Verification™ (EVV™), a market leading Cures Compliant EVV solution; Santrax® Agency Management and Santrax® Payer Management, web-based software solutions with features including a jurisdictional solution for states and other payers, Santrax® Member Management, an ADA Section 508 compliant member portal for self-directed programs. Sandata is the only vendor that has experience with all four models currently deployed for EVV compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act: Provider Choice, MCO Choice, State Choice, and Open Vendor.

About CareConnect:

CareConnect is an innovative company that provides home care agencies with a comprehensive compliance and shift management solution. Through our integrated web portal and mobile app, we enable agencies to establish more efficient communication with their caregivers, increase shift assignments by utilizing our intuitive matching algorithm, and reduce lost revenue by identifying potential cost penalties.

