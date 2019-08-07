Sandata and Help At Home sign an enterprise agreement to expand the use of Sandata Agency Management, EVV, and CareConnect Solutions and provide nationwide coverage.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata Technologies, LLC, the leading provider of technology solutions for the homecare market, announced today that Help At Home, LLC., a leader in home healthcare service delivery, has selected the Sandata Agency Management, Electronic Visit Verification™ (EVV™), and CareConnect solutions as their enterprise-wide software solution. Help At Home first deployed Sandata's EVV solution in its Illinois locations in 2014 to support regulatory compliance requirements under the Illinois Department on Aging EVV mandate for the Community Care Program.

In 2015, Help at Home selected Sandata to support the company's operations in Missouri. In 2017, Help at Home again expanded the relationship with Sandata to support the operations of their Pennsylvania division, Excel Home Care. With today's announcement, Help At Home will now extend its partnership with Sandata to implement the Sandata Agency Management, EVV, and CareConnect software solutions in all locations to gain operational efficiencies and meet compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act, which requires all Medicaid providers to utilize EVV for Personal Care and Home Health Care services. With Sandata's solutions, Help At Home will obtain standardization, real-time visit data and reporting capabilities for all patients, payers, programs and services.

"We appreciate our longstanding relationship with Help At Home and we're honored to be selected as their enterprise partner for the future. Under this new Agreement, the Sandata software solution will continue to support Help at Home standardize business practices, maintain compliance with EVV requirements, and achieve new opportunities for ROI by implementing our newest module, CareConnect," said Steve Pellito, Sandata's Senior Vice President of Sales.

Rick Cantrell, Chief Operating Officer for Help At Home, said, "We're excited to move forward with the Sandata platform to support our continued organizational growth. Over the past several years, Sandata's solutions have met our needs for compliance, staff and client management, and overall daily office operations. Our decision to expand the partnership into additional states and additional tools will allow us to have more efficient processes, improve the connectivity with and reduce the administrative burden on our caregivers, and enable us to continue to deliver on our commitment to providing quality care to the individuals that we serve."

Sandata Agency Management is a user-friendly web-based software solution that helps home healthcare agencies maximize operational efficiencies, increase visibility, maintain compliance requirements, and manage the entire 'Referral to Cash' process of running an agency. CareConnect allows for faster filling of unscheduled shifts, enhanced communication with field caregivers, better client/caregiver pairings, and reduction in travel and overtime related costs. In addition, Sandata EVV™ is the leading visit verification solution that assures patient coverage through a complete set of flexible technologies. Sandata is the first and only vendor to receive CMS Certification for EVV.

Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of services. Sandata is the only vendor that has experience with all four models currently deployed for EVV compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act: Provider Choice, MCO Choice, State Choice, and Open Vendor.

Help At Home, LLC, along with our sister companies, Oxford HealthCare, Excel Home Care, and Coastal/Altrus, has been providing compassionate, dependable care as an alternative to nursing home placement for over 40 years. Our company name describes our mission perfectly. Since 1975, we have provided the means for thousands of people to remain in their own home instead of relocating to a care facility. Our committed and well-trained staff makes it possible to keep people comfortably and safely in their own homes and communities.

