Sandata CEO to Present on Self-Directed EVV Program at Applied Self-Direction Workshop

Underwood's presentation is part of the Applied Self-Directed EVV Showcase, held on Monday, May 7, 2018 at the Westin Lombard Yorktown Center in Lombard, Illinois. "We're thrilled to take part in this EVV Showcase with our clients. Leveraging the Sandata solution, our clients will share the value Self-Directed providers have experienced by implementing EVV technology into their business."

Sandata has provided EVV services for Self-Directed Care programs for over 10 years, and currently supports over 30,000 Self-Directed clients. In January 2014, Sandata deployed a statewide EVV solution for the Illinois Department of Human Services, a Self-Directed program.

In the CMS August 2017 EVV presentation, CMS emphasized that PCS services in Self-Direct programs are included in the Cures EVV mandate, and should include the following key considerations:

Accommodate PCS service delivery locations with limited or no internet access;

Avoid rigid scheduling rules as self-directed services often do not require schedules and are known for accommodating last minute changes based on participant needs;

Allow participants to schedule their services between the participant and the worker;

Accommodate services at multiple approved locations for each participant; and

Allow for multiple service delivery locations in a single visit.

The Sandata EVV solution for Self-Direction meets all of these considerations. We understand the challenges in deploying EVV for Self-Direct programs, and bring our experience and lessons-learned to each engagement. Our flexible EVV empowers each participant to have control over their long-term care delivery while automating manual efforts. Our Santrax® Self-Directed Care offering is specifically designed for the unique aspects of a Self-Directed Care delivery model. While the technology leverages the same infrastructure and support as is deployed for traditional homecare, the solution is specifically tailored to meet the needs of participants who receive care in the community.

About Sandata Technologies, LLC

Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of services. Sandata's suite of products includes Santrax® Electronic Visit Verification™ (EVV™), a market leading time and attendance product; Santrax® Agency Management and Santrax® Payer Management, web-based software solutions with features including voice biometrics to perform speaker verification, and a jurisdictional solution for states and other payers, Santrax® Member Management, an ADA Section 508 compliant member portal for self-directed members to view, modify and approve worker timesheets. Sandata has over 3,500 agency clients nationwide with its products supporting 1.8 million caregivers and nearly 200,000 visits on a daily basis.

