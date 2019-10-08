Sandata Mobile Connect® featured at NAHC 2019

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata Technologies, LLC, the leading provider of technology for homecare agencies, state Medicaid agencies, and MCOs, will exhibit at the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) Conference in Seattle, WA, October 13-15, 2019.

Sandata will display our full suite of software solutions, including the only CMS certified electronic visit verification "EVV" solution in the industry. Sandata EVV™ ensures 21st Century Cures Act compliance by validating the: type of service performed; individual receiving the service; individual providing the service; date of the service; location of service delivery; and the time the service begins and ends. Sandata offers flexible visit verification technologies; which include mobile/GPS, telephonic, and fixed visit verification methods.

Sandata EVV is the state-awarded solution in 13 states (open and closed models), has significant market share in provider choice states, and is actively involved in the procurement process with several additional states as each state finalizes their path towards Cures Act compliance under the EVV mandate.

Sandata Mobile Connect, a GPS based application available for Apple and Android devices, contains several value-added features including:

Ability to capture visit data in connected and disconnected modes

Provides real-time access to schedules and plan of care for caregivers

Captures tasks performed at the point of service

Client verification of service, hours, and e-signature/voice recording

Supports 16 different languages

"We're looking forward to seeing many of our existing customers and prospects at the upcoming NAHC meeting. We will be providing demonstrations of our full suite of solutions that are 'increasing the capacity to care, and improving the process of home care' for the agencies we support," said Steve Pellito, Sandata's SVP of Sales.

About Sandata:

Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of services. Sandata's suite of products includes Sandata Electronic Visit Verification™ (EVV™), a market leading Cures Compliant EVV solution; Santrax® Agency Management and Santrax® Payer Management, web-based software solutions with features including a jurisdictional solution for states and other payers, Santrax® Member Management, an ADA Section 508 compliant member portal for self-directed programs. Sandata is the only vendor that has experience with all four models currently deployed for EVV compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act: Provider Choice, MCO Choice, State Choice, and Open Vendor.

