Sandata Sponsors the NYS Association of Health Care Providers Conference

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata Technologies, LLC, a leading national provider of technology solutions for the homecare industry, including Agency Management, Point-of-Care, Payroll, Revenue Cycle Management, and Sandata Electronic Visit Verification™ (Sandata EVV™), announced its support as a sponsor at the HPC Management Conference on October 23-24, 2019. Sandata has been a member for over 10 years and we're proud to continue supporting the association.

During the conference Phil Feldman, VP Revenue Management Solutions at Sandata, will be joined by Andrea Brown, RN, President/ CEO, AB Coaching & Consulting, to present an educational session on Value Based Payments. This session will address the foundations necessary to adapt to the Value Based Payment method. The "VBP Full Circle Success" presentation will be held on Thursday, October 24th at 10:10am.

As part of our commitment to on-going support of the home health care industry, Sandata attends several conferences and presents on a range of educational sessions to share the newest and most important industry news and technologies with attendees. As a trusted leader in the homecare industry for over 40 years, we are focused on sharing valuable content to all constituents of the home care industry.

About Sandata:

Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of services. Sandata's suite of products includes Sandata Electronic Visit Verification™ (EVV™), a market leading Cures Compliant EVV solution; Santrax® Agency Management and Santrax® Payer Management, web-based software solutions with features including a jurisdictional solution for states and other payers, Santrax® Member Management, an ADA Section 508 compliant member portal for self-directed programs. Sandata is the only vendor that has experience with all four models currently deployed for EVV compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act, and the only vendor to have achieved EVV certification by CMS.

