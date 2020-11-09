Sandata Technologies Announces Successful Go-Live of State EVV Solution for Hawaii Med-QUEST

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata Technologies, LLC, a leading national provider of home care technology solutions headquartered in Port Washington, NY, has successfully launched its industry leading EVV solution for the State of Hawaii. The Hawaii program is Sandata's 7th EVV Program launch in 2020.

By partnering with Sandata, Hawaii is now compliant with the 21st Century Cures Act. The 21st Century Cures Act was signed into law in 2016 and is designed to provide oversight for home and community-based services and to decrease fraud, waste, and abuse. The 21st Century Cures Act requires the state Medicaid program to implement EVV for personal care and home health services, meaning that all providers of impacted services must use EVV to record the start and end of their visits. Failure to do so by the January 1, 2021 deadline will result in reduced federal funding for home and community-based services.

By contracting with Sandata, Hawaii has ensured EVV compliance and is providing a program which includes training and 24/7 technical support for providers. There is no cost to the provider or to the individuals receiving services for Sandata EVV and providers will not see a change in process to submit claims for services because of the EVV implementation, ensuring a seamless transition. The EVV solution implemented in Hawaii includes Sandata's Scheduling, EVV and optional Billing Modules. It also includes Sandata's EVV-centric mobile device for use by caregivers, certified on the Verizon wireless network, Sandata launched earlier this year.

"We are very excited to deliver this program to the State of Hawaii and their MCOs" said Ken Faltischek, COO of Sandata. "As we transition to the operational phase with Hawaii, we look forward to having our customer success team partner with the State to help achieve its overall goals for the program".

About Sandata Technologies

Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of home care services. Sandata's suite of solutions offers its 15,000+ agencies, 18 state Medicaid agencies, and 50+ MCOs with tools and capabilities to advance quality of care and improve patient and client outcomes. Sandata's solutions support 2.1 million patients and over 8,000,000 monthly visits, providing value for all constituents across the home care continuum.

