Sandata Technologies Selected as the North Dakota State Aggregator for Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata Technologies, LLC, a leading national provider of home care technology solutions headquartered in Port Washington, NY, has announced that it has been selected by North Dakota as its State Aggregator for Electronic Visit Verification (EVV).

As North Dakota's EVV partner, Sandata will provide extensive oversight and administration of the state's EVV data in compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act. The 21st Century Cures Act was signed into law in 2016 and was designed to provide oversight for home and community-based services and to decrease fraud, waste, and abuse within the market. EVV solutions ensure all Medicaid-funded personal care services are electronically verified at the time of the visit.

By consolidating all visit data regardless of the EVV system being used, Sandata's Aggregator solution supports North Dakota's Open EVV model and provides an impactful data and analytics dashboard. This dashboard will enable the state to manage provider compliance and ensure all members are receiving the care they need in a timely manner.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen by the state of North Dakota to aggregate their Medicaid visit data," said Tom Underwood, CEO of Sandata. "We look forward to providing North Dakota and its payers, providers and caregivers with impactful data, allowing them to achieve full compliance with the Cures Act and ensuring quality of care across the state."

North Dakota has begun implementation for the EVV Aggregator program. Sandata and North Dakota are actively engaging the program stakeholders to educate them on next steps to ensure they receive the necessary information to support a successful launch.

About Sandata Technologies

Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of home care services. Sandata's suite of solutions offers its 15,000+ agencies, 18 state Medicaid agencies, and 50+ MCOs with tools and capabilities to advance quality of care and improve patient and client outcomes. Sandata's solutions support 2.1 million patients and over 8,000,000 monthly visits, providing value for all constituents across the home care continuum.

