Sandbars Inn Opens 2020 Season with More Units, Completed Renovations and New Leadership

CAPE COD, Mass., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Sandbars Inn will begin its new vacation season with a host of changes and additions. Among the most notable for guests, Sandbars is unveiling three new rental units, including one new room in the Inn and two cottages a quarter mile from the main property.

Sandbars Inn offers guests stunning views of Cape Cod Bay and our hotel is located just minutes from Provincetown's shopping, dining, and nightlife. Our hotel offers a private beach with amazing views and easy access to the North Truro area. We are a pet-friendly hotel in Cape Cod! Enjoy fresh Cape Cod air and coastal ambiance with your entire family, including your furry friend. Here, you can fall asleep to sea breezes, curl up with a good book, catch some rays, enjoy beautiful sunsets and relax by the fire pit. Or, you can venture out to experience Cape Cod's best activities in nearby Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet.

The fully renovated cottages each include two bedrooms and one bathroom with new kitchens and new furnishings throughout. One cottage offers direct beach access, while the other is a larger unit that sleeps six with in-unit laundry and views across to East Harbor. The new one-bedroom unit at Sandbars adds 650 square feet to the Inn and features a full kitchen, two bathrooms and a small patio with a partial beach view.

In January 2020, Sandbars began renovations in the main office area, which will create a larger, inviting lounge area with a coffee bar where guests can relax as they learn about the many fun things to do in the area.

"We take great care to maintain the charm and history of our properties, while also paying close attention to modernizing our amenities," said Anthony Flatt, hospitality and revenue manager. "That way, our guests get to enjoy the best of both worlds."

To coincide with the new season, Sandbars Inn announced the appointment of a local Coddian, Barbara Komins, as new general manager, replacing retiring GM Pattie Durkin. With more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Ms. Komins brings local knowledge, leadership experience and dedication of service to her new role. She has managed hotels and resorts throughout Massachusetts during her impressive career, including Harbor Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott, Holiday Inn and Express Suites.

"I'm thrilled to join this talented team at such a wonderful place. Sandbars Inn is an incredible property," said Komins. "I look forward to applying my experience and knowledge of Cape Cod to offer guests the high level of service that defines the Beachtree Properties brand."

About Sandbars Inn

Sandbars Inn features a private beach on Cape Cod Bay with a fire pit, 19 spacious guest rooms, comfortable beds and furnishings, plus sliding doors that open to private balconies or decks. Many of our guest rooms include a kitchen or kitchenette with a breakfast bar along with cookware, dishes and utensils. To learn more, visit https://sandbars.com/.

About Beachtree Properties

Beachtree Properties is an independently owned hotel and hospitality management company dedicated to superior customer service and eco-friendly hospitality management. Each hotel offers a distinct character and charm. What sets them apart: local décor, geographic location, natural settings and local attractions, events and activities. What ties them together: well-appointed guest rooms, quality amenities and friendly, knowledgeable staff dedicated to helping guests plan a memorable experience. To learn more, visit https://beachtreeproperties.com/.

Media Contact:

Clara Malafarina

Marketing Manager

Beachtree Properties

1406 S. Crain Hwy

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

p. 443-577-0303 Ext: 2152 | c. 443.882.1598

234327@email4pr.com

SOURCE Sandbars Inn