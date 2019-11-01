Sandberg Phoenix Adds Nine Shareholders

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandberg Phoenix shareholders have approved nine new shareholders, bringing the firm's total number of shareholders to 57. Effective Nov. 1, 2019, attorneys Ross Boden, Jamie Bracewell, Loren Ettinger, Larry Hall, Meghan Lewis, Jason Salinardi, Sharon Stolte and Christi Swick will become income shareholders. Attorney James Neeld was voted in as an equity shareholder, also effective Nov. 1, 2019.

CEO Bhavik Patel says, "We are excited to have these talented attorneys join our shareholder community."

Sandberg Phoenix

Sandberg Phoenix continues to focus on growth, with a commitment to talent and diversity. The firm's total employment is currently 294 members, with 57% identifying as female and seven percent identifying as diverse. Chief Human Resources and Operations Strategist Mary Jennings says, "Our affinity groups, including our Women's and Diversity committees, have placed an emphasis on recruiting, advancing and retaining talent from diverse backgrounds."

To learn more, visit sandbergphoenix.com.

About Sandberg Phoenix

Sandberg Phoenix serves clients primarily in the areas of business, business litigation, health law, and products liability. With over 150 attorneys, the firm has six offices in Illinois and Missouri and works with clients in the Midwest, nationwide and worldwide.

CONTACT:

Kate Ewing

314.446.4347

kewing@sandbergphoenix.com

Related Images

sandberg-phoenix-welcomes-nine.jpg

Sandberg Phoenix Welcomes Nine Shareholders

Related Links

Website

SOURCE Sandberg Phoenix

Related Links

http://www.sandbergphoenix.com

