Sandberg Phoenix Announces Expansion of Maternity & Parental Benefits

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandberg Phoenix is pleased to announce the expansion of maternity and parental benefits. Under the new policy, attorneys with the firm for 6 months or longer will be eligible for a 16 week maternity or primary caregiver for adoption leave at 100% pay and zero billable hours. The new policy also allows for a reduction in billable hours as individuals transition back to the firm after leave. The firm's parental leave benefit was also increased with 100% pay and zero billable hours. Chief Human Resources & Operations Strategist, Mary Jennings, says, "We are proud to support our employees with new family members. This enhanced benefit builds on the steps we continue to take to invest in putting people first and positively impacting our employees' experience at the firm."

Rolled out in collaboration with the Sandberg Phoenix Women's committee, Shareholder and Co-Chair, Narcisa Przulj, adds, "It's refreshing to be part of a firm that values the voices of all members, receives input openly and takes action to better the firm every day. This is one reason, among many that I and others love our firm."

The policy is effective November 1, 2019 at the start of the firm's fiscal year. Similarly, enhanced benefits are going into effect for non-exempt firm members as well. The change in policy exceeds Federal FMLA requirements and marks a significant increase in benefits investment per employee

