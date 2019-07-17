Sandberg Phoenix Refreshes Its Brand to Reflect Values-Based Culture

ST. LOUIS, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandberg Phoenix moves into its 40th year with a new look. The Midwest firm, specializing in areas of Business, Business Litigation, Health Law and Products Liability began the process of interviewing clients, shareholders and members several months ago to create a brand strategy to better reflect the culture and future of the firm.

CEO, Bhavik Patel, says, "The new brand is welcoming, innovative and entrepreneurial – just like our members." With plans to grow over the next 12 months, Patel adds, "The brand reflects who we are, who we serve and why to work with us."

As part of the brand refresh, the firm reintroduced firm values, highlighting the importance of values-based client service at the launch. Executive Committee Member and Values Committee chair, Jeff Dunn, adds, "Sandberg Life, our careers sections, truly reflects what it's like to walk through our doors – whether you are a candidate, client or firm member."

Sandberg Phoenix worked with Moire Marketing on the website redesign as well as local agencies and printers, including Bigwidesky, Timmermann Group and Swift Printing for supporting collateral and building signage. Investment numbers for the new website and re-brand were not disclosed.

To learn more, visit sandbergphoenix.com and sandberglife.com.

About Sandberg Phoenix

Sandberg Phoenix serves clients primarily in the areas of business, business litigation, health law, and products liability. With over 150 attorneys, the firm has six offices in Illinois and Missouri and works with clients in the Midwest, nationwide and worldwide.

CONTACT:

Kate Ewing

314.446.4347

kewing@sandbergphoenix.com

