Sandberg Phoenix's SPIN Program Helps Doctors and Practices Comply With HIPAA, MACRA/MIPS and OSHA

ST. LOUIS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandberg Phoenix launched SPIN, a collaborative solution with IT experts focused on HIPAA and MACRA/MIPS and OSHA compliance, to better serve doctors and their practices. The unique solution combines the expertise of healthcare regulatory attorneys and IT professionals to offer packaged solutions on compliance assessments, training and implementation.

Kyle Haubrich, Counsel, says, "The SPIN program is an easy way for doctors and their practices to stay in compliance." He adds, "Our flat rate package solutions make the process easy and efficient so doctors can focus on what they do best – caring for their patients."

The program offers secure compliance packages, protection against breaches, instructions on how to remain in compliance and peace of mind with no hourly rates.

As part of the SPIN program, Sandberg Phoenix partners with IT consulting firms for the IT services. Sandberg Phoenix handles all the legal work required as part of SPIN, while their consulting partners handle the IT work. To maintain compliance standards, Sandberg Phoenix does not share legal fees with consulting partners.

To learn more, visit sandbergphoenix.com.

