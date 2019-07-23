Sandblasting Machines Market Will Grow at 5% CAGR to Hit US$550 Mn by 2025: GMI

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The sandblasting machines market revenue is predicted to rise from US$ 400 million in 2018 to over US$ 550 million by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Increasing penetration of automation and robotics across various end-user industries including automotive and marine will boost the sandblasting machines market demand by end of forecast timeframe. Automated sandblasting technique is gaining attention in many applications of coating removal, surface preparation, shot peening, etc. Growth in robotics equipment demand will create further need for these products. Additionally, growing usage of robotic bridge systems in the construction industry will positively affect industry demand in the coming years. For example, SABRE automation solution utilized robotic blasting equipment to grit-blast Sydney Harbor.

The metalworking industry utilizes this equipment for a variety of pre- and post-treatment applications, including surface homogenization, surface cleaning and preparation, rust and paint removal, etc. Growth in the metalworking industry across the world will drive demand for sandblasting machines by the end of the forecast period. Development in the marine industry in the Asia Pacific region will also increase the product demand in the near future. Major countries including South Korea, Japan and China are witnessing a sharp increase in numbers of shipbuilding orders, which will further enhance the sandblasting machines demand in the region.

Wet blasting segment will exceed at a CAGR of around 2.5% in the forecast period. Wet blasting process uses a liquid along with the abrasive to provide a much smoother and consistent surface finish.

Semi-automatic, automatic and manual are the major control systems in the industry. Emerging economies are likely to have significant manual sandblasting equipment demand due to limited regulations over product usage and lower costs.

According to product, the sandblasting machines industry has been divided into stationary and portable categories. Stationary category will grow at a CAGR of more than 4.5% by 2025 due to its growing usage in the automotive industry.

Based on end-user industries, the sandblasting machines market share is classified into petrochemicals, marine, construction, automotive, oil & gas and others. The marine industry is projected to have a considerable portion of the total market due to growing new ship construction as well as maintenance and repairs of existing ships. Furthermore, sandblasting machines are widely used for surface cleaning applications in boat hull structures. The oil and gas industry is also expected to register a CAGR of a value exceeding 5% by 2025.

Europe will have considerable sandblasting machines market demand in the near future due to growth in end-user industry. Many countries are investing in this region for the development of oil and gas projects. For instance, Russian energy giant Gazprom's planned Nord Stream 2 pipeline stretching for nearly 760 miles from St. Petersburg to Germany will require regular maintenance using sandblasting machines. The Middle East and Africa will also witness substantial product demand in the coming years due to the growing petrochemical and oil & gas industry in the area.

Key market players in the sandblasting machines market share include Abrasive Blasting Service and Supplies, Clemco industries, Graco Inc., Manus Abrasive Systems, Axxiom Manufacturing, ABShot Tecnics, Empire Abrasive Equipment Company, Airblast B.V., MHG Strahlanlagen, Burwell Technologies, Gläsner Sandstrahl Maschinenbau, Sintokogio, Torbo Engineering Keizers, Paul Auer, and Kramer Industries.

