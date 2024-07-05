Sandblasting Media Market size is set to grow by USD 3.02 billion from 2024-2028, Rapid growth in aerospace, healthcare, and furnishing industries boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sandblasting media market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.02 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period. Rapid growth in aerospace, healthcare, and furnishing industries is driving market growth, with a trend towards leveraging e-commerce to increase market penetration. However, growing use of automation poses a challenge. Key market players include ABShot Tecnics SL, BLASTECH, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Crystal Mark Inc, Donaldson Co. Inc., Eisenwerk Wurth GmbH, ENVIRI CORP, GMA Garnet Pty Ltd, Graco Inc., Green Diamond, Guyson Corp., Industrial Quick Search Inc., Kramer Industries Inc., Midwest Finishing Systems Inc., Opta Group LLC, PAUL AUER GMBH, SWARCO AG, Synco Industries Ltd., The Chemours Co., and U.S. Minerals.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global sandblasting media market 2024-2028

Sandblasting Media Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3023.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.51 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Key companies profiled ABShot Tecnics SL, BLASTECH, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Crystal Mark Inc, Donaldson Co. Inc., Eisenwerk Wurth GmbH, ENVIRI CORP, GMA Garnet Pty Ltd, Graco Inc., Green Diamond, Guyson Corp., Industrial Quick Search Inc., Kramer Industries Inc., Midwest Finishing Systems Inc., Opta Group LLC, PAUL AUER GMBH, SWARCO AG, Synco Industries Ltd., The Chemours Co., and U.S. Minerals

Market Driver

The global sandblasting media market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms. With the expanding internet penetration and the rise of mobile usage in developing and underdeveloped countries, more consumers are accessing online marketplaces. This trend is particularly noticeable in the e-commerce sector, which offers numerous opportunities for sandblasting media vendors and suppliers. To capitalize on this growth, these companies are enhancing their online presence by selling their products on popular e-commerce websites, such as Amazon and eBay. This enables them to reach a wider customer base and process orders from distant locations. Additionally, e-commerce platforms provide buyers with the ability to compare products and read customer reviews, aiding in informed purchasing decisions. The convenience of easy payment, packaging, and tracking options further attracts both vendors and buyers, leading to the expected growth of the global sandblasting media market during the forecast period.

The Sandblasting Media Market is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of automation in various industries. Automated data collection and recovery, blast control, and advanced technology are driving this trend. Sandblasting machines are being upgraded with robotic sandblasting systems, benefiting sectors like the Petrochemical industry, Construction, Global Tourism, and Cultural Heritage. Automation technologies are revolutionizing the Mechanical Impact Devices market, using media like Aluminum oxide, Silicon carbide, Steel grit, Steel shot, Glass, Sodium bicarbonate, Corn cob, Staurolite, Coal slag, Copper slag, Si sand, Garnet, Dry ice, Iron slag, Nut shells, and more. The Metalworking and Military industries also leverage sandblasting media for Rust removal and etch surface profiles. Recyclable, angular, long-lasting media are preferred for their cost-effectiveness and reduced environmental impact. Manufacturing lead times are shortened with the Mohs hardness scale guiding media selection. Automation and robotics are essential for safety and efficiency, mitigating risks related to Silicosis and respiratory disorders. Solid waste management is another area where sandblasting media finds application, offering a sustainable solution for various industries. Concrete surfaces are etched for improved texture and durability.

Market Challenges

The global sandblasting media market is facing challenges due to the increasing adoption of automated or robotic blast systems. These systems, which consist of robotic arms, handling tools, conveyors, indexing tables, and sensors, enable multiple operations without human intervention. Automation is a significant trend in various industries, including oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and chemicals, as it improves productivity and efficiency. Governments are also supporting automation due to its potential to boost overall GDP and create jobs. Rapid advances in software programming and vision technologies are expanding the scope of robot applications, leading to increased accuracy, quality, and speed in specific processes. These factors are driving the shift from manual sandblasting media to automated robotic blasting systems, posing a challenge to the growth of the global sandblasting media market.

The sandblasting media market faces several challenges in various industries. In the metalworking segment, graffiti removal and fine metals require specific media like Opta Minerals' Composition Materials. Steel, aluminum, copper, zinc, and other metals in the metal products market call for different abrasives like sand, grits, glass beads, silica abrasives, metal grit, coal stag, and air devices. Construction activities demand hard programs for rust removal and production industry applications. Automatic floor remedies use robotic blasting approaches, while manual techniques are preferred for 3-dimensional signage, hand-crafted or carved looks. Health threats from silica abrasives necessitate safety measures. Historic architectures need portable machines for paint removal and repair. Mill scale residues, casting dirt, pressing and welding require specialized media. The aerospace and automobile sectors use advanced robot blasting mechanisms.

Segment Overview

This sandblasting media market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Automotive

1.2 Aerospace

1.3 Construction

1.4 Metalworking

1.5 Marine Product 2.1 Aluminum oxide

2.2 Si sand

2.3 Steel shot

2.4 Glass

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Automotive- The sandblasting media market is a significant industry, supplying abrasive materials for various applications. Businesses use sandblasting for surface preparation, removing old paint or rust, and creating textured finishes. Common media include silica sand, glass beads, and aluminum oxide. Market growth is driven by construction, automotive, and aerospace sectors. Companies focus on product innovation, cost-effectiveness, and safety to meet customer demands.

Research Analysis

The Sandblasting Media Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of automation technologies in various industries. Automated data collection and recovery, automated blast control, and robotic sandblasting are some of the advanced technologies driving market expansion. Sandblasting machines are used extensively in the production industry for rust removal and surface preparation, particularly in the petrochemical industry and solid waste management. Concrete, glass beads, silica abrasives, metal grit, coal stag, and air devices are common sandblasting media types. Automation technologies have led to shorter manufacturing lead times and improved etch surface profiles. Mohs hardness scale is a crucial factor in selecting the appropriate media for specific applications. Recyclable media is gaining popularity due to environmental concerns. Hard programs and automatic floor remedies are also driving demand in the market. Sandblasting media is used for coating applications in various industries, including manufacturing and construction. Rust and coating removal are key applications in the automotive industry, while concrete preparation is essential in construction.

Market Research Overview

The Sandblasting Media Market encompasses a wide range of abrasive materials and advanced technologies used for various industrial and commercial applications. Automated data collection and recovery, coupled with automated blast control, have revolutionized the sandblasting industry. Sandblasting machines utilize different media types such as Aluminum oxide, Silicon carbide, Steel grit, Steel shot, Glass, Sodium bicarbonate, Corn cob, Staurolite, Coal slag, Copper slag, Si sand, Garnet, Dry ice, Iron slag, Nut shells, and more. The Petrochemical industry, Construction sector, Global tourism, Cultural heritage, and Metalworking industry are key sectors that extensively use sandblasting media. Advanced technologies like robotic sandblasting systems have gained popularity due to their efficiency and precision. Automation and robotics are driving the market, reducing manufacturing lead times and improving etch surface profiles. The market caters to various industries including the Manufacturing sector, Production industry, Automotive parts, Turbines, Aircraft engines, Graffiti removal, and more. The market offers recyclable, angular, long-lasting media for refractories, soft metals, Wood, Fiberglass, Stone, Plastic, De-burring, De-flashing, Casting, Molding, Electrical parts, and various other applications. The market is governed by international trade standards and offers a wide range of media types such as Glass beads, Silica abrasives, Metal grit, and Coal stag.

