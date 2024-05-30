Sandbourne Santa Monica, Ocean Avenue's Beachfront Jewel, Is Now Open

Design is truly the heart and soul of Sandbourne Santa Monica. Gulla Jónsdóttir, known for her work on prestigious projects such as Comal at Chileno Bay, an Auberge resort in Los Cabos, the Michelin two-star restaurant, Le Grand restaurant in Paris, Palmilla in Newport Beach and Esperanza in Manhattan Beach, has crafted an environment that exudes peace and tranquility while stimulating all five senses. This includes a signature scent developed with Bio Alchemy Olfactive, enhancing the atmospheric journey from the moment guests step through the sculptural archways into the light-bathed lobby adorned with unique artworks, including a mural by artist Guerin Swing, crafted from fire hoses from the Santa Monica Fire Department, bringing attention to upcycling and repurposing as well as representing how water flows through the Santa Monica basin.

Situated with direct access to the iconic Santa Monica Beach, Sandbourne offers a seamless blend of coastal relaxation and urban excitement. Guests can unwind at the heated pool with luscious cabanas, the pool-side Sunset Lounge or stay active at the state-of-the-art, indoor/outdoor fitness center. The hotel's expansive event spaces totaling 10,000 square feet provide an ideal venue for unforgettable gatherings, and in 2025, will bring the addition of a full-service wellness spa. Travelers with dogs can delight in the private 200 square-foot on-site dog park.

Inside, the hotel transforms into a terracotta-toned sanctuary that echoes the natural landscape. The décor features clay pottery and lush plants, enhancing the serene ambiance and a nightly incense ritual, welcoming both guests and the public. The terrace and expansive courtyard is an inviting space with lush greenery, plush lounge seating and firepits.

Sandbourne will feature Artists-in-Residency, inviting a hand-selected group of ceramics artists to apply and participate in the internal ceramics program. Artists from around the world will have the opportunity to create pieces and showcase their art on property.

Guests are also invited to participate in a signature activation, Ceramics by the Pool, a 45-minute pinch pot clay class. Guided by a local ceramics artist, guests will learn the art of pinch pot clay and craft their creations, resulting in a one-of-a-kind keepsake from their time at Sandbourne.

The culinary scene at Sandbourne is spearheaded by the debut of Marelle, a California-driven restaurant and bar by Santa Monica native and culinary luminary, Chef Raphael Lunetta. Under the creative direction of Jónsdóttir, the 187-seat venue melds understated elegance with striking, sculptural designs, including handmade ceramic pendant lamps designed by Gulla in collaboration with Laviva home, made by their team in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Sandbourne Santa Monica is not just a hotel; it's a multisensory retreat where every detail is crafted to enhance the guest experience, making it a landmark destination in Santa Monica. The hotel is located at 1740 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90401. For more information, visit www.sandbournesantamonica.com and follow on Instagram at @sandbournesantamonica

