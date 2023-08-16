Sandbox Banking and Five9 Announce Expansion of Partnership, connecting IVA to Banking Cores with Sandbox Banking Glyue™

Sandbox Banking seamlessly connects customer experience systems to fintechs via its Glyue API builder.

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox Banking , who is accelerating digital transformation for banks and credit unions and is a preferred interoperability layer connecting banking software and systems to fintech platforms through Glyue, the iPaaS banking integration and automation solution, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Five9, the intelligent CX platform provider.

Glyue is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace (NYSE: FIVN) providing seamless API management and integration capabilities between Five9 VCC and ISV products to core banking systems like Jack Henry and Fiserv to sync real-time customer and account 360 information, and banking and credit union operation automation.

The Five9 intelligent CX platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences. The cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable and secure platform includes contact center; omni-channel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

Sandbox Banking's Glyue directly receives communication from the Five9 intelligent CX platform to enable direct communication with banking cores. This makes working with your banking data in the Five9 IVA seamless. By automatically retrieving and adding information from and to the core, agents are able to efficiently assist customers and members all from the same platform.

Account Retrieval

Search for existing customer in IBS based on phone #

Retrieves customer's debit accounts

Retrieves customer's saving accounts

Retrieves customer's credit accounts

Transaction Retrieval

Customer's transaction history is retrieved from core

Includes the account number the transactions are tied to

Funds Transfer

Funds can be transferred between accounts

Configuration can include:

Between checking and savings accounts

Between savings and checking accounts

Or configured to fit required needs

Loan Payment

Loan payments can be made from deposit accounts to loan accounts

Pin Change

Pin from cards can be changed

"We are excited to partner with Sandbox Banking both for the integration flexibility their Glyue platform gives Five9 customers as well as their deep experience in banking which allows them to advise Five9 customers and help them benchmark to their peers," said Jake Butterbaugh, SVP, Global Partners. "World-class agent experiences, perhaps most especially in the financial sector, often require third-party integrations and this is a great example of where our partnering approach helps to deliver joyful experiences through the banking customer journey."

Sandbox Banking is sponsoring Five9 CX Summit, taking place Aug. 15-17 at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, and will be demonstrating Glyue, its low-code integration platform, in the CX Hub at the event. Five9 CX Summit is the premier cloud contact center conference that is committed to bringing together the Power of People and Technology. Learn more about the event here .

About Sandbox Banking

Sandbox Banking is a fintech building a low-code integration platform called Glyue to help banks and credit unions connect fintech products into their existing systems. Banks and credit unions grow revenue and increase operational efficiency by securely integrating fintech products with their existing infrastructure via Glyue. The company's fintech partners close financial institution sales faster and can offer seamless integrated experiences across banking customer systems. Sandbox Banking's investors include Horizon Ventures. Tuesday Capital, Forum Ventures, SixThirty & YCombinator.

To learn more about Glyue, visit https://sandboxbanking.com .

