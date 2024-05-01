Sandbox Banking chosen to be API Management and Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider for new COCC ConnectSuite platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox Banking , a trailblazing integration platform provider for the banking industry, has been chosen by COCC to power its new ConnectSuite APIs.

ConnectSuite fuels technology adoption and innovation by providing COCC and its customers the ability to quickly and securely provision access to APIs wrapping COCC systems. The product will initially supply access to the COCC Insight core, but future coverage of additional COCC software is anticipated. Out of the box, ConnectSuite will enable developers to rapidly explore COCC APIs so they can quickly build, test, and productionize core banking integrations.

"Sandbox Banking is honored to be chosen as COCC's API management platform," says Ravi Balasubramanian , CEO of Sandbox Banking. "For more than 4 years, COCC and Sandbox Banking have combined strengths to empower banks and credit unions to deploy core banking integrations that provide growth and efficiency. We deeply respect COCC's prioritization of customer success, and our team couldn't be more excited for the innovation ConnectSuite will unlock for COCC customers and the fintech ecosystem."

Sandbox Banking's vast library of pre-built connectors and integrations to banking, credit union, and fintech software was a key determinant in its selection by COCC to drive its API management platform. COCC was also impressed with Sandbox Banking's track record of timely, high-quality solution delivery.

Core processor APIs and integration are common use cases for Sandbox Banking's platform. Its software is called Glyue™, and is built on Python and AWS. Glyue™ includes a builder that combines a point-and-click interface with machine learning to empower both non-technical users and engineers to create, maintain, and customize integrations. The platform provides a highly capable runtime for both real time API-based integrations and bulk data processing.

"This partnership with Sandbox Banking aims to create unique projects that not only improve customer engagement but also unveil new avenues for revenue generation," says Matt L'Heureux, Senior Vice President & Chief Product Officer of COCC. "ConnectSuite serves as a catalyst, enabling fintechs to effortlessly build, test, certify, and launch applications. Our partnership with Sandbox Banking will encourage exploration of COCC core banking APIs, and ultimately streamline customer vendor integration, in-house development, and banking-as-a-service (BaaS) initiatives."

Sandbox Banking

Sandbox Banking is a digital transformation partner that helps unlock revenue via Glyue™, its groundbreaking Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for banking. Glyue™ is used by North American banks and credit unions ranging from $500M to $200B+ in size, and provides connectors from 14+ of the most popular core banking platforms to more than 50 lending, deposit, KYC/AML, data warehouse, CRM, underwriting, mobile banking, and analytics solutions from the world's best providers. Sandbox Banking's investors include Horizon Ventures, Tuesday Capital, Forum Ventures, SixThirty & YCombinator. To learn more, visit www.sandboxbanking.com .

COCC

As an industry-leading fintech provider, COCC delivers innovative, comprehensive technology solutions and strategic partnerships with an unparalleled focus on service. Offering a robust, feature-rich suite of modern, standards-based core and digital banking solutions, COCC's cutting-edge systems are designed with intuitive user interfaces and are fortified by advanced APIs which seamlessly facilitate leading fintech integrations. Consistently ready to adopt and embrace emerging technologies, COCC remains agile and forward-thinking, meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving financial landscape where live real-time functionality matters. COCC is forever dedicated to assisting community banks and credit unions with remaining strong and competitive by providing the technology, support, and expertise needed to succeed. To learn more, visit https://cocc.com .

