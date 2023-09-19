Sandbox Banking Partners with MeridianLink to drive digital lending for its portfolio of financial institutions

Financial institutions accelerate digital transformation, significantly reducing the time for clients to receive consumer and mortgage loans

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox Banking , whose low-code iPaaS banking automation solution, Glyue™, connects banking software and systems, data and people to accelerate digital transformation, today announced its partnership with MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies. The partnership will provide financial institutions in MeridianLink's customer portfolio with a seamless cloud-based integration between a multitude of platforms across the life of the loan, enabling them to improve the overall borrower experience, streamline lending operations, and scale business.

MeridianLink and Sandbox Banking Partnership.

The partnership between Sandbox Banking and MeridianLink® signals the importance of ushering in the era of digital transformation for the banking industry, primarily led by building integration technology between enterprise systems and the core. As a systems integrator, Sandbox enables MeridianLink customers to easily connect with the core, as well as customer relationship management (CRM) and accounting systems. Customers can increase operational efficiency through streamlined processes while reducing costs associated with vendor integrations into existing infrastructure. The integration is aimed at providing banks and credit unions with a comprehensive cloud solution for accelerated loan origination.

"We're thrilled to partner with MeridianLink to offer their financial institutions a powerful, integrated solution that speeds up their ability to deliver great service," said Sandbox Banking CEO Ravi Balasubramanian. "This partnership will enable financial institutions to streamline their lending operations, increase efficiency, and provide a better borrower experience. Financial institutions are prioritizing their digital transformation strategy, and our Glyue platform provides the tools and technology credit unions need to stay competitive in the market by connecting their enterprise systems of choice to their core."

MeridianLink's software is widely used by banks and credit unions for processing loan applications, managing credit reports, and underwriting loans. With the integration of Sandbox Banking's Glyue platform, these financial institutions will be able to automate and optimize their loan origination process, reduce costs, and improve the overall borrower experience.

"MeridianLink® Marketplace unites the industry's most innovative solutions with the MeridianLink® One platform for frictionless lending and exceptional consumer experiences," said Megan Pulliam, SVP of MeridianLink Marketplace. "Our software combined with Sandbox Banking's Glyue platform can help financial institutions reduce manual errors, streamline lending operations, and ultimately make more informed, timely decisions. We look forward to working together to deliver value to all our mutual customers."

The integration between Sandbox Banking and MeridianLink is live. Banks and credit unions interested in learning more about the partnership and how it can benefit their lending operations can contact Sandbox Banking for more information.

About Sandbox Banking

Sandbox Banking is a fintech building a low-code integration platform called Glyue to help banks and credit unions connect fintech products into their existing systems. Banks and credit unions grow revenue and increase operational efficiency by securely integrating fintech products with their existing infrastructure via Glyue. The company's fintech partners close financial institution sales faster and can offer seamless integrated experiences across banking customer systems. Sandbox Banking's investors include Horizon Ventures, Tuesday Capital, Forum Ventures, SixThirty & YCombinator. To learn more about Glyue, visit https://sandboxbanking.com .

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink's scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com .

Contact Information

Gabby Champion

[email protected]

208-779-0239

SOURCE Sandbox Banking