Sandbox Banking Partners with MeridianLink to drive digital lending for its portfolio of financial institutions

News provided by

Sandbox Banking

19 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

Financial institutions accelerate digital transformation, significantly reducing the time for clients to receive consumer and mortgage loans

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox Banking, whose low-code iPaaS banking automation solution, Glyue™, connects banking software and systems, data and people to accelerate digital transformation, today announced its partnership with MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies. The partnership will provide financial institutions in MeridianLink's customer portfolio with a seamless cloud-based integration between a multitude of platforms across the life of the loan, enabling them to improve the overall borrower experience, streamline lending operations, and scale business.

Continue Reading
MeridianLink and Sandbox Banking Partnership.
MeridianLink and Sandbox Banking Partnership.

The partnership between Sandbox Banking and MeridianLink® signals the importance of ushering in the era of digital transformation for the banking industry, primarily led by building integration technology between enterprise systems and the core. As a systems integrator, Sandbox enables MeridianLink customers to easily connect with the core, as well as customer relationship management (CRM) and accounting systems. Customers can increase operational efficiency through streamlined processes while reducing costs associated with vendor integrations into existing infrastructure.  The integration is aimed at providing banks and credit unions with a comprehensive cloud solution for accelerated loan origination.

"We're thrilled to partner with MeridianLink to offer their financial institutions a powerful, integrated solution that speeds up their ability to deliver great service," said Sandbox Banking CEO Ravi Balasubramanian. "This partnership will enable financial institutions to streamline their lending operations, increase efficiency, and provide a better borrower experience. Financial institutions are prioritizing their digital transformation strategy, and our Glyue platform provides the tools and technology credit unions need to stay competitive in the market by connecting their enterprise systems of choice to their core."

MeridianLink's software is widely used by banks and credit unions for processing loan applications, managing credit reports, and underwriting loans. With the integration of Sandbox Banking's Glyue platform, these financial institutions will be able to automate and optimize their loan origination process, reduce costs, and improve the overall borrower experience.

"MeridianLink® Marketplace unites the industry's most innovative solutions with the MeridianLink® One platform for frictionless lending and exceptional consumer experiences," said Megan Pulliam, SVP of MeridianLink Marketplace. "Our software combined with Sandbox Banking's Glyue platform can help financial institutions reduce manual errors, streamline lending operations, and ultimately make more informed, timely decisions. We look forward to working together to deliver value to all our mutual customers."

The integration between Sandbox Banking and MeridianLink is live. Banks and credit unions interested in learning more about the partnership and how it can benefit their lending operations can contact Sandbox Banking  for more information.

About Sandbox Banking

Sandbox Banking is a fintech building a low-code integration platform called Glyue to help banks and credit unions connect fintech products into their existing systems. Banks and credit unions grow revenue and increase operational efficiency by securely integrating fintech products with their existing infrastructure via Glyue. The company's fintech partners close financial institution sales faster and can offer seamless integrated experiences across banking customer systems. Sandbox Banking's investors include Horizon Ventures, Tuesday Capital, Forum Ventures, SixThirty & YCombinator. To learn more about Glyue, visit https://sandboxbanking.com.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink's scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

Contact Information
Gabby Champion
[email protected]
208-779-0239

SOURCE Sandbox Banking

Also from this source

Sandbox Banking and Five9 Announce Expansion of Partnership, connecting IVA to Banking Cores with Sandbox Banking Glyue™

Sandbox Banking Hailed as a Solution to Banking's "Zombie Core" FinTech Crisis by Forbes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.