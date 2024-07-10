Sandbox Banking Together with Docusign Unveil Enhanced, Automated Agreement Workflows Across Financial Institutions

Seamless Integration of Docusign with Glyue™ to Enhance Financial Services Data Flow and Automate Account Maintenance

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox Banking, a leading provider of integration and automated data orchestration solutions for financial institutions, is excited to announce its partnership with Docusign, the Intelligent Agreement Management company. At the core of this partnership is the integration of Docusign Maestro, an automated agreement workflow tool, with Sandbox Banking's integration platform offering, Glyue™, to provide financial institutions with a seamless flow of data between the banking core system during the agreement process.

Sandbox Banking and Docusign Unveil Enhanced, Automated Agreement Workflows Across Financial Institutions (PRNewsfoto/Sandbox Banking)

Glyue™ is now available in the Docusign App Center , enabling financial institutions to streamline their operations with automated account maintenance workflows initiated through form data. Glyue™ facilitates composable data orchestration, ensuring seamless interoperability with prominent financial services applications–initially launching and enhancing agreement workflow capability with leading banking core systems Fiserv and Jack Henry. Initially, customers will experience improved account maintenance workflows. These enhancements will include submitting forms for actions such as initiating or stopping loan auto payments and updating customer account details (e.g., address or PIN changes). Additionally, agreements will be prepopulated based on core data from the banking system.

"By integrating Glyue™ with Docusign Maestro, we are addressing critical financial services-specific use cases for Docusign users," said Kelsey Saia, VP Partnerships at Sandbox Banking. "Our financial service clients will be able to swiftly and effortlessly deploy customized workflows that automate and accelerate their agreement processes, transmitting agreement form data to their banking core without writing any code, ensuring a secure and efficiently maintained system of record."

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Work Smarter and Faster : Boost efficiency with custom workflows designed to match financial business processes—no code required.

: Boost efficiency with custom workflows designed to match financial business processes—no code required. Enhance Visibility: Automatically log customer account detail updates in the banking core system and populate agreements with existing core data.

Automatically log customer account detail updates in the banking core system and populate agreements with existing core data. Reduce Costs: Minimize costly standalone integration projects by seamlessly extending workflow capabilities across the tech stack, and eliminate the need for manual data re-entry.

With Glyue™, financial institutions can integrate and manage their data flows efficiently, optimizing their existing technology infrastructure by leveraging this powerful integration between Docusign and Glyue™. The integration with Docusign Maestro allows teams to standardize steps that work with existing agreement workflows, ensuring information flows easily and securely.

This solution which addresses emerging challenges with data orchestration and document automation workflows for financial institutions will initially be available to existing Sandbox Banking customers who purchase Docusign IAM applications with Maestro .

"We are thrilled to partner with Sandbox Banking to bring this innovative workflow solution to the financial services industry," said Larry Jin, VP of Product Management at Docusign. "Our integration with Glyue™ represents a significant step forward in helping financial institutions streamline their account opening and maintenance operations with minimal effort and deliver superior customer experiences."

For more information about Glyue™ and its integration with Docusign Maestro, please visit the Docusign App Center or contact Sandbox Banking at [email protected].

About Sandbox Banking

Sandbox Banking is a digital transformation partner that helps unlock revenue via Glyue™, our groundbreaking Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). Glyue™ is used by North American banks and credit unions ranging from $500M to $200B+ in size, and provides connectors from the 14+ of the most popular core banking platforms to more than 50 lending, deposit, KYC/AML, data, cards, underwriting, mobile banking, and analytics solutions from the world's best providers. Sandbox Banking's investors include Horizon Ventures, Tuesday Capital, Forum Ventures, SixThirty & YCombinator. To learn more, visit https://sandboxbanking.com .

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. More than 1.5 million customers and more than a billion people in more than 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With its Docusign IAM platform, Docusign unleashes business-critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign IAM, companies can create, commit to, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and Contract Lifecycle Management.

