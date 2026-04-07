Sandbox Festival 2026 Brings Dixon, Bedouin & Floorplan to Egypt's Red Sea for Three-Day Festival by Nacelle

North Africa's Leading Electronic Music Festival Returns May 7-9 with 70+ International Artists Across Five Signature Stages

EL GOUNA, Egypt, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox Festival returns to Egypt's Red Sea coast this May 7-9, delivering three days of world-class electronic music against one of the Mediterranean's most stunning backdrops. The festival's 12th edition brings together Dixon, Bedouin, Floorplan, DJ Tennis, and Craig Richards alongside 50+ international artists across five meticulously designed stages in the luxury coastal town of El Gouna.

Line up for Sandbox Festival 2026

Drawing over 7,000 attendees from 50+ countries, Sandbox has established itself as the Middle East and North Africa's premier electronic music destination,where Berlin's underground legacy meets Brooklyn's atmospheric innovation on the shores of the Red Sea.

Five Signature Stages, & three mini ones

What distinguishes Sandbox from traditional festival experiences is its pioneering acoustic engineering. Strategically positioned between natural dunes with layered sound barriers, each of the five stages operates simultaneously without audio interference, a rarity in open-air festival design that preserves the integrity of each artist's performance.

The Playground Stage features headliners Dixon and Tripolism, while the intimate Groovebox Stage hosts extended sets from Dan Shake, Anthea, and Makèz. The festival's nocturnal heartbeat, Sandbox Stage, showcases Craig Richards, Floorplan, DJ Tennis, and Roza Terenzi pushing genre boundaries until 5 AM.

Daytime energy pulses at the Beach Hut, where Bedouin, JAMIIE, and Job Jobse deliver sunset sessions as kite surfers glide across turquoise waters. The Space Stage and returning Secret Stage complete the experience with immersive programming and spontaneous artist collaborations.

Beyond the Music

Located just 30 minutes from Hurghada International Airport, El Gouna offers special festival accommodation packages across 18 hotels and luxury residences. The destination combines world-class amenities with an arts and culture scene that transforms the festival into a complete coastal escape.

"Our lineup reflects the beautiful mosaic of electronic dance music," says founder Tito El Kachab. "This is about celebrating the global dance community."

Tickets and full lineup: www.sandboxfestival.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949234/Sandbox_Festival.jpg

SOURCE Sandbox Festival