Sandbox Studios Launches to Create and Invest in Celebrity Product Collaborations

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As brand-talent collaborations continue to grow, entrepreneur and sponsorship expert, Jackie Fast has announced the launch of Sandbox Studios, which is paving the future for partnership deals with celebrities, sports stars, actors, musicians, and influencers. Headquartered in West Hollywood, CA, Sandbox Studios works with talent and brands to launch impactful consumer products in wellness, lifestyle, technology, food & beverage, and media where the talent in question owns a significant portion of the business. Services include talent strategy, talent sourcing, corporate sponsorship, brand partnerships, and creative activation.

On the launch of her company, Jackie Fast said, "Good collaborations are hard to create, but when they work – they really work. What is needed now are the resources and funds to launch great products with talent as a means of distribution. Celebrities are more than just a pretty face and utilizing their creativity to develop meaningful connections with consumers is what the future of marketing will become." Fast continued, "We are moving away from transactions into an era of value and Sandbox Studios is leading that shift by not just working with brands and talent to create these opportunities but fueling them through investment. By combining $500m - $1m of seed capital with my expertise in creating world-class partnerships, we are developing a new asset class. One that has been virtually untouched until this point."

Social media has revolutionized traditional advertising by allowing brands to speak directly to their customers. Gone is the middleman of the store clerk or the television channel, instead brands can drop into DMs and connect where it matters most. As part of this shift, the power of fans and celebrity has grown exponentially by allowing brands access. With many online audiences larger than whole countries (Dwayne Johnson's Instagram following is almost as large as the population of America), there has never been a better time for a brand to reach millions - on a budget.

Since pre-pandemic levels, entrepreneurship at large has risen 40% with female entrepreneurs making a substantial impact within this figure (114% growth in the last 20 years). With billion-dollar exits of Beats, Kylie Cosmetics, and Casamigos—everyone is desperately seeking the next big opportunity — however, the formula isn't as simple as brand + talent. There is an art to creating the right partnership, a skill that Sandbox Studios Founder, Jackie Fast has been building on for over 20 years. Sandbox Studios is a natural evolution for Jackie Fast who started her career in London creating unlikely, but exceptionally profitable partnerships with her global sponsorship agency Slingshot Sponsorship. She recently sold Slingshot Sponsorship for seven figures and has moved to LA to launch Sandbox Studios.

Many industry experts and popular personalities are ecstatic about the launch of Sandbox Studios including powerhouse entrepreneur Jaclyn Johnson who joined as an advisor, "The recent excitement with talent-led collaborations is just scratching the surface of what is possible and what is to come. Jackie Fast is an expert at creating authentic and impactful partnerships that drive extraordinary commercial results and with the launch of her new venture Sandbox Studios, she is truly paving the way," Jaclyn Johnson, Founder, Create & Cultivate .

For more information, visit sandboxstudios.ventures .

ABOUT SANDBOX STUDIOS

Sandbox Studios is a full-service collaborations agency helping talent and brands launch impactful consumer products in wellness, lifestyle, technology, food & beverage, and media. Headquartered in West Hollywood, California, Sandbox Studios is combining their agency expertise with capital to launch talent-owned businesses. Services include talent strategy, talent sourcing, corporate sponsorship, brand partnerships, and creative activation. Sandbox Studios Agency also works with both brands and talent to create and roll-out new collaboration IP with a focus on delivering results. Visit https://sandboxstudios.ventures/blog/ for more information.

