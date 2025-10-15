Sandbox VR Opens First Sacramento Location on October 24

The 'best virtual reality experience on the planet' joins the entertainment lineup in Downtown Commons (DOCO)

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox VR , the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, today announced the grand opening of its first Sacramento location on Friday, October 24 in the heart of Sacramento's entertainment district, Downtown Commons (DOCO). With over 117k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program.

The first ten guests to book their experience on Grand Opening day, Friday, October 24, will receive exclusive giveaways to celebrate the launch of Sacramento's newest premium entertainment destination.

Sandbox VR's socially immersive gaming experience combines full-body motion capture and high-quality haptics to provide unprecedented realism and complete immersion that's not possible with home VR systems or other location-based VR venues, taking group virtual reality gameplay and active socializing to the next level.

"Sacramento has been on our radar for some time as a city with the perfect blend of tech-forward thinking and strong community spirit," said Steve Zhao, CEO and Founder of Sandbox VR. "Downtown Commons has transformed into one of the West Coast's go-to entertainment destinations, and its location directly across from Golden 1 Center puts us right in the center of the action. We're excited to give Sacramento residents and the millions of visitors who come to the area each year the opportunity to step beyond passive entertainment and into experiences where they can fully immerse themselves into the stories. This is entertainment reimagined for a new generation."

"Sacramento is the perfect home for Sandbox VR because it's a vibrant, tech-forward city that's hungry for new entertainment experiences. Guests can expect to step into fully immersive worlds, from surviving zombie apocalypses to competing in Squid Game challenges, and walk out with unforgettable memories they'll want to relive again and again," said Paramveer, Franchise Owner, Sandbox VR Sacramento.

Sandbox VR's location in Sacramento is an entertainment space featuring four private rooms for virtual reality gameplay. Each deck enables groups of four to six players to have a truly shared experience, exploring virtual worlds and relying on each other to succeed in games designed to be social experiences. Together with friends, family, or co-workers, players are equipped with a haptic vest, motion sensors on their wrists and ankles, and cutting edge VIVE Focus 3 headsets. The combination provides players outstanding visuals with a smarter ergonomic design, superior audio, and next level inside-out tracking and controllers. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another while feeling like they are in the middle of an action movie, with the heightened emotions that come from not just watching a film, but from actually becoming the stars in the action.

Guests choose from any of nine exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR's in-house team of video game industry veterans:

Rebel Moon: The Descent - Images available HERE Created in partnership with Netflix and legendary Director Zack Snyder, The Rebel Moon experience allows you to explore the world of Daggus. Descend through towering skyscrapers, gritty urban streets, and a subterranean mine as you battle against enemy soldiers, spacecraft, and more.

- Deadwood PHOBIA - Images available HERE The latest installment of VR's most iconic zombie series takes players into a derelict medical facility crawling with unprecedented, mind-bending horrors. Deadwood PHOBIA takes you on a journey through your fears, where you can't trust everything you see.

- Squid Game Virtuals - Images available HERE Compete against your crew in several pulse-pounding (yet more approachable, but just as thrilling) mini-games inspired by the #1 Netflix series. Play again and again to experience and master all-new games and challenges.

- Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire - Images available HERE Journey through a world of fantasy and explore a ruined fortress, an underground river, a haunted tomb and the dragon's tower as you become Seekers of the Shard.

- Deadwood Valley - Images available HERE Engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies. Your squad could stop the zombie menace forever - or die trying!

- Deadwood Mansion - Images available HERE Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from a terrifying horde of undead.

- Curse of Davy Jones - Images available HERE Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures and hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.

- Amber Sky 2088 - Images available HERE Become heroic Androids equipped with futuristic weapons and soar through the clouds on a space elevator while defending Earth from an alien invasion.

- UFL: Unbound Fighting League - Images available HERE Transform into a futuristic gladiator and compete against your friends in thrilling duels in a breathtaking arena beyond the limits of reality.

-

After playing, all guests receive personalized highlight videos–similar to movie trailers–which capture all the laughter, screams, intensity, and excitement of their experience.

Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience with over 100,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide. It's the perfect destination for group activities from birthday parties to corporate events.

Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft, and Stanford University, along with individuals such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake, and Katy Perry.

To learn more about Sandbox VR visit https://sandboxvr.com/sacramento/ .

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world's most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in more than 65 locations and attracting over 117k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies and is the 129th fastest growing company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list . Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company's latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

