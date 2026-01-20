Sandbox VR Opens New Venue in San Jose

The 'best virtual reality experience on the planet' is now open in the Westfield Valley Fair

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox VR , the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, has added its newest venue in San Jose, CA, in the prominent Westfield Valley Fair mall. With nearly 150k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program.

Sandbox VR's socially immersive gaming experience combines full-body motion capture and high-quality haptics to provide unprecedented realism and complete immersion that's not possible with home VR systems or other location-based VR venues, taking group virtual reality gameplay and active socializing to the next level.

"Westfield Valley Fair has long been a go-to spot for shopping and entertainment, and now guests can add Sandbox VR's full-body virtual reality adventures to their day," said Sandbox VR CEO and Founder, Steve Zhao. "We're excited to bring our immersive experiences to one of the most popular malls in the Bay Area, giving friends and families a place to step into new worlds together and create unforgettable memories."

"The Bay Area has always embraced innovation and new experiences, and we're excited to introduce Sandbox VR to this community," said Anup Bansal, Franchise Owner, Sandbox VR San Jose. "Westfield Valley Fair draws people from all over the region, and we're proud to add Sandbox VR's one-of-a-kind experiences to the lineup."

Sandbox VR's venue in San Jose is an entertainment space featuring four private rooms for virtual reality gameplay. Each room enables groups of up to six players to have a truly shared experience, exploring virtual worlds and relying on each other to succeed in games designed to be social experiences. Together with friends, family, or co-workers, players are equipped with a headset, haptic vest, and motion sensors on their wrists and ankles. The combination provides players outstanding visuals with a smarter ergonomic design, superior audio, and next-level inside-out tracking and controllers. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another while feeling like they are in the middle of an action movie, with the heightened emotions that come from not just watching a film, but from actually becoming the stars in the action.

Recently, Sandbox VR launched Stranger Things: Catalyst, the highly anticipated fully immersive VR experience, that is now available at Sandbox VR locations worldwide. In the experience, players become Dr. Brenner's test subjects and explore the sinister halls of Hawkins National Laboratory, the eerie glow of the Rainbow Room, the shadow-haunted woods of Mirkwood, and the nightmarish Upside Down.

Guests choose from any of ten exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR's in-house team of video game industry veterans:

*NEW* Stranger Things: Catalyst - Images available HERE Created in partnership with Netflix, Stranger Things: Catalyst allows fans to step inside the global phenomenon in an all-new immersive chapter that puts you at the heart of Hawkins' darkest secrets.

- Rebel Moon: The Descent - Images available HERE Created in partnership with Netflix and legendary Director Zack Snyder, The Rebel Moon experience allows you to explore the world of Daggus. Descend through towering skyscrapers, gritty urban streets, and a subterranean mine as you battle against enemy soldiers, spacecraft, and more.

- Deadwood PHOBIA - Images available HERE The latest installment of VR's most iconic zombie series takes players into a derelict medical facility crawling with unprecedented, mind-bending horrors. Deadwood PHOBIA takes you on a journey through your fears, where you can't trust everything you see.

- Squid Game Virtuals - Images available HERE Compete against your crew in several pulse-pounding (yet more approachable, but just as thrilling) mini-games inspired by the #1 Netflix series. Play again and again to experience and master all-new games and challenges.

- Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire - Images available HERE Journey through a world of fantasy and explore a ruined fortress, an underground river, a haunted tomb and the dragon's tower as you become Seekers of the Shard.

- Deadwood Valley - Images available HERE Engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies. Your squad could stop the zombie menace forever - or die trying!

- Deadwood Mansion - Images available HERE Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from a terrifying horde of undead.

- Curse of Davy Jones - Images available HERE Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures and hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.

- Amber Sky 2088 - Images available HERE Become heroic Androids equipped with futuristic weapons and soar through the clouds on a space elevator while defending Earth from an alien invasion.

- UFL: Unbound Fighting League - Images available HERE Transform into a futuristic gladiator and compete against your friends in thrilling duels in a breathtaking arena beyond the limits of reality.

After playing, all guests receive personalized highlight videos–similar to movie trailers–which capture all the laughter, screams, intensity, and excitement of their experience.

Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience with over 200,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide. It's the perfect destination for group activities from birthday parties to corporate events.

Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft, and Stanford University, along with individuals such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake, and Katy Perry.

To learn more about Sandbox VR visit https://sandboxvr.com/sanjose/ .

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for location-based virtual reality experiences. Operating across 70+ venues around the globe through a robust franchise and corporate-owned model, Sandbox VR attracts nearly 150,000 guests each month. Sandbox VR provides guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures through exhilarating, group-play immersive experiences. Using a proprietary full-body VR platform, the company develops original and licensed content, including exclusive experiences like Stranger Things: Catalyst and Squid Game Virtuals in collaboration with Netflix, and the Sandbox VR original Deadwood series. With over 5 million tickets sold worldwide, Sandbox VR has become the leader in immersive entertainment, combining premium technology with emotionally engaging storytelling. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies and the 129th fastest-growing company on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list , Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company has raised over $138 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft, with individual backers including Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith.

