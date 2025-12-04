SandboxAQ Achieves FedRAMP® Ready Status, Powering Enterprise Readiness Across the Defense and Public Sector

Milestone underscores SandboxAQ's commitment to robust security as agencies modernize cryptography, reduce risk from AI usage, and strengthen cyber resilience.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ , a pioneer in AI-driven cybersecurity, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready status. Reflecting an independent third-party assessment and eligibility for FedRAMP Marketplace listing, the FedRAMP Ready designation underscores SandboxAQ's standardized security controls consistent with the FedRAMP framework and readiness for government use.

As agencies confront the accelerating risk of AI, the 2025 AI Security Benchmark Report shows 79% of organizations already run AI in production, yet only 28% have completed a comprehensive AI risk assessment. Leaders are highly concerned about AI-enhanced cyberattacks and exposure of secrets in AI systems, and a vast majority plan to increase AI security investments imminently. To close this gap, agencies need to enable the safe, large-scale deployment of AI agents and modernize defenses for the post-quantum era. AQtive Guard provides complete visibility, assessment, and remediation of critical vulnerabilities stemming from weak encryption and the rapid proliferation of AI agents and non-human identities (NHIs).

For federal buyers, FedRAMP Ready provides a standardized way to evaluate AQtive Guard within a unified framework, helping teams move faster while aligning to federal requirements and offering an independent signal of SandboxAQ's security posture.

"Earning FedRAMP Ready is about more than a designation - it's about trust," said Jack Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ. "It reflects our promise to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with agencies as they protect critical infrastructure and advance the missions that matter."

As part of a broader enterprise-readiness initiative, SandboxAQ has officially received the SOC 2 Type I report for AQtive Guard and the ISO/IEC 27001 certificate covering all of SandboxAQ.

For federal programs, AQtive Guard supports modernization at scale by updating legacy cryptography across multi-environment estates, helps teams identify and prioritize cryptographic risks within enterprise security programs, and advances future-readiness by planning and coordinating steps toward post-quantum cryptography adoption.

With FedRAMP Ready in place, agencies have a standardized path to evaluate AQtive Guard for automated cryptographic discovery and inventory, cryptographic posture management, and post-quantum migration planning, helping teams modernize cryptography, reduce risk, and strengthen resilience.

For agencies ready to get started, SandboxAQ is now officially represented in the FedRAMP Marketplace , with AQtive Guard listed as FedRAMP Ready.

About SandboxAQ

SandboxAQ is a B2B company delivering solutions at the intersection of AI and quantum techniques. The company's Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) deliver critical advances in life sciences, financial services, navigation, and other sectors. The company emerged from Alphabet Inc. as an independent, growth-backed company funded by leading investors including funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., IQT, US Innovative Technology Fund, S32, Hillspire Capital, Breyer Capital, Marc Benioff, Thomas Tull, Paladin Capital Group, and others. For more information, visit http://www.sandboxaq.com .

