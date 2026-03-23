SandboxAQ Launches New AQtive Guard Capabilities, Enterprise Guardrails to Address Hidden Risk in the Agentic AI Era

New AI guardrails and expanded discovery help enterprises identify and manage AI risk across their environments

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ today announced enhancements to its AQtive Guard platform ahead of RSA Conference 2026, expanding its AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) capabilities to help enterprises secure AI across the enterprise. The new capabilities are designed to help enterprises uncover unseen AI usage, enforce guardrails on AI interactions at runtime, and reduce risk tied to unsafe or unmonitored AI usage, enabling organizations to deploy and use AI more safely and with greater operational oversight.

As enterprises accelerate adoption of AI agents in real workflows, 2026 is increasingly seen as a turning point for agent-driven automation. New agent platforms such as OpenClaw illustrate both the speed of deployment and how quickly these systems can interact with sensitive enterprise infrastructure. Security teams lack visibility into the full range of AI systems embedded in applications or used by employees, including AI models, AI agents, Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, and third-party AI services operating across their environments. While these platforms help drive adoption of AI agents, they do not provide enterprise-wide visibility, governance or control into the broader ecosystem of AI workflows already in use.

The latest release expands AQtive Guard AI-SPM with broader discovery and monitoring across AI systems and focuses on two key enterprise use cases: teams embedding AI into their applications and organizations providing AI tools to employees to improve productivity. To address the risks that come with both, the release introduces several new capabilities:

Guardrails that help enforce policies on all inbound prompts and outbound responses with AI applications, enabling secure interactions with users and helping prevent prompt injection and unauthorized data exposure in AI-powered applications.

that help enforce policies on all inbound prompts and outbound responses with AI applications, enabling secure interactions with users and helping prevent prompt injection and unauthorized data exposure in AI-powered applications. MCP risk analysis that leverages an autonomous security agent to analyze and evaluate the risks of MCP servers, reducing the risks of malicious or misconfigured connectors.

that leverages an autonomous security agent to analyze and evaluate the risks of MCP servers, reducing the risks of malicious or misconfigured connectors. Posture reporting that gives organizations increased visibility into AI governance, enabling organizations to help align their risk posture with global frameworks and demonstrate risk controls to leadership and stakeholders.

that gives organizations increased visibility into AI governance, enabling organizations to help align their risk posture with global frameworks and demonstrate risk controls to leadership and stakeholders. Cloud scanning to detect AI models and agents deployed across cloud environments, helping identify shadow AI usage and maintain oversight as adoption grows.

These capabilities give security teams the visibility and control needed to safely support enterprise AI adoption.

"AI is becoming embedded in critical enterprise workflows and infrastructure," said Marc Manzano, General Manager at SandboxAQ. "Without proper oversight, organizations risk data leakage, prompt injection attacks, or autonomous agents taking actions across enterprise systems without security teams realizing it. As AI adoption accelerates, companies need continuous visibility and enforceable guardrails so they can deploy AI confidently, protect sensitive data, and demonstrate to security leaders, auditors, and regulators that these systems are operating under real governance."

AQtive Guard AI-SPM provides protection and governance across AI systems so enterprises can evaluate how these systems connect to business applications, assess the impact of changes before enforcement, and generate reports to support governance and regulatory requirements, including frameworks such as the EU AI Act. Guardrails enforce these policies in real time, actively preventing unsafe interactions with sensitive data and enterprise systems.

AQtive Guard's new AI-SPM capabilities will be showcased at RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco at the SandboxAQ booth (Booth #S-2027), including demonstrations of AI runtime monitoring and AI system discovery.

The new capabilities are available to select customers, with broader availability planned for later in 2026. Read our blog for more information or to schedule a demo at RSA, visit https://aqtiveguard.com/events/rsac-2026.

About SandboxAQ



SandboxAQ is an enterprise company delivering AI solutions that tackle some of the world's most complex challenges at the intersection of machine learning and science. Spun out from Alphabet in 2022, the company develops Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) to drive breakthroughs in life sciences, cybersecurity, financial services, navigation, and advanced materials. Its cybersecurity platform, AQtive Guard, unifies AI security and cryptographic posture management, exposing hidden risk, enforcing real-time guardrails, and automating operational resilience from code to agents.

SOURCE SandboxAQ