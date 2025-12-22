Sandbrook Capital Announces Acquisition of United Utility Services from Bernhard Capital Partners

United Utility addressing immediate and critical need for grid reliability and resiliency

NEW ORLEANS, NEW YORK and BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbrook Capital ("Sandbrook"), in partnership with funds managed by Blackstone Credit & Insurance, announced that it has agreed to acquire United Utility Services, LLC ("United Utility" or "UUS") from Bernhard Capital Partners ("BCP").

United Utility is a leading provider of outsourced electric grid infrastructure services to investor-owned utilities, cooperatives and municipalities across the United States. The company delivers end-to-end solutions spanning engineering & design, testing, maintenance and construction across customers' distribution, transmission and substation networks. With utilities committing record levels of capital to power delivery infrastructure, United Utility expects to deepen its role as a strategic partner on large, programmatic resiliency initiatives, while continuing to support day-to-day maintenance and emergency response across its footprint.

The acquisition pairs United Utility's national field and engineering footprint with Sandbrook's sector expertise and long-term capital, supporting the multi-decade investment cycle in grid reliability, resiliency and system modernization across North America.

"Our team has spent the last several years building United Utility into an integrated platform that our utility partners can trust for their most essential grid projects," said Colt Moedl, Chief Executive Officer of United Utility. "Sandbrook understands both the urgency and complexity of modernizing North America's electric infrastructure. Their long-term approach and deep experience in power markets will help us scale our capabilities, invest further in our people, fleet and technology, and continue to deliver safe, high-quality work for our customers as they harden their networks against storms, wildfires and growing load."

The transaction represents a continuation of Sandbrook's strategy of partnering with management teams to build scaled, mission-critical platforms that enable the decarbonization and modernization of energy infrastructure.

"Reliable, resilient electricity networks are the backbone of the energy economy," said Alfredo Marti, Co-Founder and Partner at Sandbrook Capital. "United Utility sits at the intersection of several powerful trends we care deeply about: aging infrastructure, rising power demand from electrification and data centers and the need to protect communities from the rising costs of increasingly frequent extreme weather. We believe Colt and the broader United Utility team have built a best-in-class, customer-first organization with an exceptional safety culture and track record on large, multi-year resiliency programs. We are excited to support them as they deepen relationships with existing customers, expand into new geographies and play an ever-increasing role in strengthening the grid."

BCP formed United Utility through a series of acquisitions and has grown the company into one of the leading and most trusted service providers to the power grid, supporting its utility partners in improving the reliability and resilience of critical electric infrastructure.

"Since our initial investment, United Utility has grown from an acquired collection of regional businesses into a scaled national platform and a trusted partner to many of the leading utilities in North America," said Mark Spender, Partner at Bernhard Capital Partners. "We are proud of what we and management have accomplished, as it reflects BCP's disciplined strategy of acquiring and integrating high-quality regional providers to support utilities' evolving needs and long-term grid investment priorities. Sandbrook is a highly aligned new owner with deep sector expertise, and we are confident that under Colt's leadership the company is well positioned for its next phase of growth."

United Utility will continue to operate under its existing brand and leadership team, with Colt Moedl serving as Chief Executive Officer. The company's strategy will remain focused on long-term partnerships with utilities, delivering safe and efficient execution on distribution and transmission projects and expanding its role in large-scale resiliency and grid-hardening programs across its core regions.

About United Utility Services

United Utility Services is a leading provider of electric utility infrastructure services with an integrated design-to-build approach supporting utilities, cooperatives and municipalities through the full asset life-cycle. The company operates across the U.S. and plays a key role in helping its customers harden their systems and meet growing power demand. For more information, please visit unitedutility.com.

About Sandbrook Capital

Sandbrook Capital is a private investment firm dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams to build impactful companies that are essential to transforming the world's energy infrastructure. The firm, led by power industry veterans, is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit sandbrook.com.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. BCP has deployed capital in five funds across several strategies and has approximately $6 billion of assets under management. BCP seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. Harris Williams is acting as financial advisor to United Utility and BCP. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

Media Contact for Sandbrook Capital:

Daniel Yunger / James Hartwell

[email protected]

SOURCE Sandbrook Capital