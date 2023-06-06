Sander Scott, Full-Service Realtor, Organizes Leelanau County Hazardous Waste & Electronics Collection Event

NORTHPORT, Mich., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sander Scott, a dedicated Full-Service Realtor serving Leelanau County, is proud to announce a program to assist the Leelanau County Hazardous Waste & Electronics Collection event on June 24, 2023. This initiative aims to maintain the beauty and safety of Leelanau County by properly disposing of hazardous waste and electronic items.

The event will be held at the Glen Lake Community School Parking Lot, located at 3375 W. Burdickville Rd. Maple City. Sander Scott, recognizing the importance of this cause, has taken the initiative to personally collect hazardous waste and electronics on behalf of Leelanau County Residents, saving residents from having to make a separate appointment. To participate, residents are encouraged to contact Sander at 231-499-0165 or via email at [email protected] to schedule a drop-off time or arrange for pick-up. Of course, Leelanau Residents can schedule their own personal appointment by visiting https://www.leelanau.gov/recyclinginfo.asp .

Leelanau County residents are urged to take advantage of this opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous waste and electronic devices that may otherwise pose a threat to the environment and public health. By responsibly handling and disposing of these items, community members can contribute to the preservation of Leelanau County's natural beauty and ensure a safer environment for all.

Sander Scott, known for his dedication to the community, emphasizes the importance of proper disposal methods for hazardous waste and electronics. "We have a responsibility to protect our environment and safeguard the well-being of our community," Sander said. "By offering this service, I hope to make it easier for residents to dispose of these items responsibly."

For more information about Sander Scott, visit https://sanderscott.com/ . For more about Leelanau County Hazardous Waste & Electronics Collection visit https://www.leelanau.gov/solidwaste.asp .

